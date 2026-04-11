‘I was expecting it a little bit later’: Priyanka Chopra on why she married Nick Jonas within months of knowing each other

During a recent appearance on a podcast hosted by Amanda Hirsch, actor Priyanka Chopra spoke candidly about what made her feel confident about marrying Nick Jonas within months of dating.

Reflecting on the decision, Chopra said she trusted the relationship largely because of Jonas’ clarity and self-assurance. “I was sure because he was sure. That’s just who he is. He is a very self-assured person, and I think that was very attractive. I had a feeling that it was coming, but not as soon as it did. I was expecting it a little bit later,” she said.

Her remarks highlight how emotional certainty can influence major relationship decisions such as marriage.