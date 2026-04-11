‘I was expecting it a little bit later’: Priyanka Chopra on why she married Nick Jonas within months of knowing each other

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
During a recent appearance on a podcast hosted by Amanda Hirsch, actor Priyanka Chopra spoke candidly about what made her feel confident about marrying Nick Jonas within months of dating.
Reflecting on the decision, Chopra said she trusted the relationship largely because of Jonas’ clarity and self-assurance. “I was sure because he was sure. That’s just who he is. He is a very self-assured person, and I think that was very attractive. I had a feeling that it was coming, but not as soon as it did. I was expecting it a little bit later,” she said.
Her remarks highlight how emotional certainty can influence major relationship decisions such as marriage.
Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant in Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, explains that when one partner communicates clarity and emotional stability, it can make the relationship feel more secure.
“By sharing how confident she was to marry Nick Jonas so soon after meeting him, Priyanka Chopra highlighted how powerful emotional certainty can be in a relationship,” said Dr Shankar. “Partners who communicate clearly, treat each other with respect, and demonstrate security within themselves build trust and make the decision to create a life together feel less daunting.”
When individuals feel emotionally safe with a partner, decisions that may otherwise feel risky—such as marriage—can appear more manageable, she adds.
View this post on Instagram
While many couples date for years before considering marriage, some people feel ready to commit much earlier. “Some couples may feel prepared to commit within a few months because of strong psychological alignment,” explained Dr Shankar. “Emotional maturity, shared values, clarity about life goals, and compatible attachment styles can all contribute to a sense of emotional security within the relationship.”
In such situations, partners may quickly recognise that their priorities and outlooks are similar. “When there is open communication, and both individuals feel emotionally safe, a sense of certainty can develop relatively quickly—even within a short time frame of being together,” she added.
“When people say they ‘just know’ a relationship is right, it is usually a combination of intuition, emotional chemistry, and deeper psychological signals,” said Dr Shankar. These signals often include factors such as mutual respect, emotional safety, trust, and shared values.
“The brain processes these cues between two individuals, and over time they can create a strong sense of certainty about the relationship,” she explained.
Importantly, there is no universal timeline for commitment. Some relationships develop gradually over years, while others progress quickly because partners recognise compatibility early on, shares Shankar.
What matters most, she says, is not how fast a relationship moves, but whether both partners feel emotionally secure, respected, and aligned in their long-term goals. “The decision to commit becomes easier when both individuals feel safe, understood, and confident about the relationship’s direction.”