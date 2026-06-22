‘I used to be ashamed of my eyes’: Aditi Govitrikar on eve-teasing and its psychological impact

During an interview with Hauterrfly, actor and former Miss India Aditi Govitrikar once opened up about a rather unfortunate and recurring experience of being stalked in her childhood because of her “cat eyes”.

The actor gave a heartfelt account of how the experience changed her idea of self and the way it shaped her behaviour in public spaces.

Recalling those years, she said, “I used to be ashamed of my eyes. “I used to feel ashamed of my eyes. Since childhood, whenever I walked outside, I faced stalking. Boys would make ‘meow’ sounds because they called them cat eyes. I felt embarrassed, so I stopped walking with my eyes up and always looked down. Even when I went out with my family, I kept some distance so I could walk with my eyes lowered.”