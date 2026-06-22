‘I used to be ashamed of my eyes’: Aditi Govitrikar on eve-teasing and its psychological impact

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During an interview with Hauterrfly, actor and former Miss India Aditi Govitrikar once opened up about a rather unfortunate and recurring experience of being stalked in her childhood because of her “cat eyes”.
The actor gave a heartfelt account of how the experience changed her idea of self and the way it shaped her behaviour in public spaces.
Recalling those years, she said, “I used to be ashamed of my eyes. “I used to feel ashamed of my eyes. Since childhood, whenever I walked outside, I faced stalking. Boys would make ‘meow’ sounds because they called them cat eyes. I felt embarrassed, so I stopped walking with my eyes up and always looked down. Even when I went out with my family, I kept some distance so I could walk with my eyes lowered.”
Her experience reflects how repeated unwanted attention can quietly alter self-perception. According to psychiatrist Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, such reactions are rooted in how the brain processes repeated social stress.
“When girls with ‘cat eyes’ are repeatedly teased or harassed, their mind slowly begins to connect their natural feature with danger, embarrassment, and fear… Over time, they may try to hide their eyes or avoid attention to protect themselves emotionally. The shame is not about their eyes, but about the emotional pain and social rejection they experienced,” she explains.
Dr Chandra says behaviours like walking with eyes lowered are often learned protective responses. When some women repeatedly face stalking or unwanted attention because of their eyes, their mind learns to see eye contact as risky or unsafe.
“Walking with eyes down can feel like a way to stay invisible and reduce comments or stares. It is a coping mechanism developed to feel safer in public spaces,” the psychiatrist tells indianexpress.com, adding that such habits may gradually affect confidence and social interaction.
Maintaining distance from family or friends in public can carry similar emotional layers. “When a woman keeps some distance from her family or friends in public, it can mean different things… She may be trying to protect them from uncomfortable situations, or the distance may come from her own feelings of shame or anxiety. So, the behaviour can be about protection, fear, or emotional self-defence,” Dr Chandra notes.
Govitrikar’s confession highlights the unfortunate reality many women face regularly and how this persistent stalking sometimes reshapes how they carry themselves in everyday life. Experts stress that these responses are not signs of weakness, but adaptive strategies formed in response to repeated emotional stress. Understanding them is an important step toward restoring confidence and safety.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.