I said yes from the first day we met: Maria Sharapova on her engagement with boyfriend

Maria Sharapova, former world number one, recently took to Instagram to announce her engagement to a posh art dealer — Alexander Gilkes. The couple has been seeing each other for two years now. The former Russian tennis player who played for 17 years announced her retirement early this year.

Take look at how they revealed their ‘little secret’ below.

Sharapova shared a string of pictures and videos of the newly-engaged couple and wrote: “I said yes from the first day we met❤️This was our little secret, wasn’t it 💍🥂@gilkesa”

On the other hand, Gilkes too took Instagram posting the same photos and writing: ” Thank you for making me a very very happy boy and saying yes. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you and learning from you @mariasharapova #💍”

Reactions from fans started pouring in as soon as the couple announced the news.

Happy News! Maria Sharapova announces her engagement to Brit Alexander Gilkes.https://t.co/8IMudwlow1 pic.twitter.com/Yjm5ujv2P3 — Stephanie Myles (@OpenCourt) December 17, 2020

Many congratulations to the couple!

