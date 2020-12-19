scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 19, 2020
I said yes from the first day we met: Maria Sharapova on her engagement with boyfriend

"Thank you for making me a very very happy boy and saying yes. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you and learning from you" wrote her fiance Alexander Gilkes on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 19, 2020 12:30:44 pm
The player announced her engagement on social media. (Photo: Maria Sharapova/ Instagram)

Maria Sharapova, former world number one, recently took to Instagram to announce her engagement to a posh art dealer — Alexander Gilkes. The couple has been seeing each other for two years now. The former Russian tennis player who played for 17 years announced her retirement early this year.

Take look at how they revealed their ‘little secret’ below.

Sharapova shared a string of pictures and videos of the newly-engaged couple and wrote: “I said yes from the first day we met❤️This was our little secret, wasn’t it 💍🥂@gilkesa”

On the other hand, Gilkes too took Instagram posting the same photos and writing: ” Thank you for making me a very very happy boy and saying yes. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you and learning from you @mariasharapova #💍”

Reactions from fans started pouring in as soon as the couple announced the news.

 

 

 

Many congratulations to the couple!

