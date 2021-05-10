‘I love being their mother’: Melinda Gates shares throwback picture with kids amid divorce from Bill Gates

While the post had disabled tweet replies, it made for a heartwarming picture -- a younger Melinda surrounded by her children. (Photo: Twitter/@melindagates)

After 27 years of marriage, Melinda and Bill Gates announced their divorce earlier this month. In a social media post, they wrote “after a great deal of thought and a lot of work” on their relationship, they made the decision to end their marriage.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” the joint statement read.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day yesterday, Melinda Gates opened up about motherhood. The 56-year-old shared a throwback picture on Twitter, featuring her three kids — Phoebe, 18, Jennifer, 25, and Rory, 21 — and wrote: “I love being their mother. Whatever Mother’s Day means to you — a day to celebrate a mom, honor a memory, or reflect on your own resilience — I hope your day is a meaningful one.”

The post was self-explanatory, in that it suggested that for Melinda and her estranged husband, their kids mean everything to them now.

I love being their mother. Whatever Mother’s Day means to you—a day to celebrate a mom, honor a memory, or reflect on your own resilience—I hope your day is a meaningful one. pic.twitter.com/a85NFwFzcp — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) May 9, 2021

While the post had disabled tweet replies, it made for a heartwarming picture — a younger Melinda surrounded by her children.

The news of Gates’ divorce shocked many around the world, given their almost three-decade-long marriage and partnership. It is said their relationship started off as an office romance when Melinda joined Microsoft. Some, however, believe both attended the PC trade show in New York City. There is no ambivalence regarding the year.

They met in 1987. “She had other boyfriends, and I had Microsoft. We were like, ‘Hey we are not really serious about each other, are we? We are not going to demand each other’s time,” Bill had shared in the 2019 Netflix miniseries ‘Inside Bill’s Brain‘.

With time, their relationship got serious and in the same miniseries, Melinda shared walking into Bill’s room to find he had chalked out the pros and cons of marriage on a whiteboard.

Multiple news reports suggest the couple had been planning on getting divorced for a while now and had waited for all their kids to turn into adults before they went official with it.

A recent New York Times article also noted that the COVID-19 quarantine was “a big adjustment” for them, for they had spent the past three decades travelling around the world. “Working from home — that was a piece that I think we hadn’t really individually prepared for quite as much,” Melinda had told the outlet in October 2020.

