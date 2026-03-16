‘I love being babied by my guy’: Priyanka Chopra on vulnerability in relationships; experts’ take on emotional safety between partners

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the comfort she feels with her husband Nick Jonas, sharing that she enjoys being pampered by him and doesn’t feel the need to always “hold it all together.”

While on a podcast with Amanda Hirsch, Chopra said, “I love being babied by my guy. I want to be a child… like I want to be carried, I can’t do anything. Our daughter calls him Gaga, so I am like Gaga, I don’t know how to change the channel, my internet is not working, my phone is… It’s definitely a husband thing… I don’t have to hold it all together, and if he is okay with it.”

Her comments reflect the importance of vulnerability and affection in relationships. According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, associate consultant, psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, such dynamics show emotional safety between partners.

What it means by being ’emotionally safe’ in a relationship

“When a person feels free to drop the pressure of always appearing strong or composed in front of their partner, it often indicates a high level of emotional safety,” Dr Shankar said.

Emotional safety means a person believes their feelings, vulnerabilities and imperfections will be accepted rather than judged. “In emotionally secure relationships, partners often become a safe space where each person can express themselves openly without fear of criticism or rejection,” she explained.

According to Dr Shankar, remarks like enjoying being “babied” may signal feeling nurtured and emotionally supported.

“Psychologically, this resembles a secure attachment dynamic where partners act as sources of comfort and reassurance, especially during stress or emotional exhaustion,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine

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Where couples should draw the line

“Emotional intimacy should not turn into emotional dependency,” Dr Shankar noted. Healthy relationships maintain a balance between care and personal autonomy.

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She explained that problems may arise if one partner becomes overly reliant on the other for emotional regulation, decisions or daily functioning.

“The line is crossed when one partner consistently takes on a parental role while the other becomes overly dependent,” Dr Shankar said. In stable relationships, both individuals maintain independence while supporting each other emotionally.“Healthy partnerships allow space for personal growth and equal emotional contribution from both sides,” she added.

Is acting childlike with a partner unhealthy?

Chopra also mentioned that she can be playful or carefree around her husband. “Occasionally adopting a playful or childlike attitude with a trusted partner can be seen as a mild form of emotional regression, but in safe environments it can actually serve as a healthy coping mechanism,” Dr Shankar explained.

Moments of silliness or lightheartedness can strengthen bonds between partners. “Playfulness helps couples reconnect with spontaneity and joy, which are important for sustaining emotional closeness over time,” she said.

However, balance remains important. “It becomes problematic only if this behaviour replaces mature communication or if one partner is expected to provide constant caretaking,” Dr Shankar added.

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How couples can build emotional security

“Emotional security develops gradually through trust, empathy and open communication,” Dr Shankar said. She recommends starting with small, honest conversations about everyday feelings and experiences.

Listening also plays a crucial role. “When partners listen without dismissing or interrupting each other, it strengthens emotional validation and trust,” she explained. Another key factor is emotional reliability.

“When someone consistently responds to vulnerability with patience, care and reassurance, it helps create a sense of psychological safety in the relationship,” Dr Shankar said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine