‘I honestly can’t do this anymore’: Kim Kardashian breaks down over marriage troubles on KUWTK

The reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is drawing to a close after 20 successful seasons. The show, which centers around the Kardashian-Jenner family, showed the many ups and downs they navigated together over the years. As such, the recent turmoil going on in their personal lives was bound to percolate in the show. And that is what happened. A report in People states that during Thursday’s episode, Kim Kardashian, whose marriage with Kanye West fell apart, addressed it.

According to the report, Kim was seen crying to her sisters about her disintegrating relationship. “I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she said. “Why am I still in this like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job…”

“I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything,” the 40-year-old beauty mogul said. She also added that the way things panned out made her feel like a failure. “I feel like a f—— failure, that it’s like, a third f—— marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f—— loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy,” she said.

While filming the series, the estranged couple was still together. In February this year, they filed for divorce after fielding rumours for a long time. They have four kids — North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (2).