‘I go to sleep with my dog sleeping on top of me…’: When Anushka Sharma spoke of being uncomfortable with fame in early days of her career

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In an industry obsessed with the spotlight, Anushka Sharma’s disarming honesty has always been her way to keep her fame in check. Where many actors build personas around their fame, Anushka seems to shrug it off as something that happens to her, not something she owns. In an old, now-iconic interview with Simi Garewal, the then-rising star said something that continues to resonate even in the peak of her fame:
“You know I don’t feel famous. I don’t feel that feeling of being a star or being a celebrity. I only feel like that when I go for an event and people are screaming and clicking pictures. I go back home and I go to sleep with my dog sleeping on top of me and I don’t feel famous. I go to sleep with a smile on my face. I’m happy. I feel like I’m being myself and that’s how I feel. It’s not something that I wake up and feel, ‘Oh my God I’m a star.’ I don’t feel that.”
For Anushka, fame is real, but not something she carries to bed with her. And it’s this same clarity that she carries into her thoughts on love.
In the same conversation, when asked about relationships, Anushka replied with the kind of emotional insight that sidesteps cliché:
“I’m very sorted. I don’t look for a relationship. I don’t feel incomplete. I’ll fall in love with a man who will never make me feel that I have to chase him or become someone else to be with him. I’ll fall in love with someone who doesn’t make me feel guilty for being who I am.”
These aren’t just romantic ideals, they’re reflections of a woman who values emotional safety over fairytale grandeur. Perhaps that what she’s found with now husband Virat Kohli.
Psychiatrist Dr Shaunak Ajinkya explains that this kind of grounded self-view is closely tied to humility. “Humility is a journey, not a destination,” he says. “It involves acknowledging your worth while knowing that others around you have value too.” He recommends practices like mindfulness, empathy, and gratitude to stay rooted—tools that seem to naturally manifest in Anushka’s life and worldview.
While the world may see Anushka Sharma as a star, she sees herself as something far simpler. Her words linger because they challenge the very machinery of celebrity culture.