‘I go to sleep with my dog sleeping on top of me…’: When Anushka Sharma spoke of being uncomfortable with fame in early days of her career

In an industry obsessed with the spotlight, Anushka Sharma’s disarming honesty has always been her way to keep her fame in check. Where many actors build personas around their fame, Anushka seems to shrug it off as something that happens to her, not something she owns. In an old, now-iconic interview with Simi Garewal, the then-rising star said something that continues to resonate even in the peak of her fame:

“You know I don’t feel famous. I don’t feel that feeling of being a star or being a celebrity. I only feel like that when I go for an event and people are screaming and clicking pictures. I go back home and I go to sleep with my dog sleeping on top of me and I don’t feel famous. I go to sleep with a smile on my face. I’m happy. I feel like I’m being myself and that’s how I feel. It’s not something that I wake up and feel, ‘Oh my God I’m a star.’ I don’t feel that.”