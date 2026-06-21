‘Angry in English, emotional in Hindi?’: A psychiatrist decodes actor Sahiba Bali’s admission

During a candid conversation on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast, actor Sahiba Bali opened up about a quirk that many bilinguals experience. “Jab bhi mujhe gussa aata hai, pata nahi kyun main raftar wali English mein batein karne lagti hu (Whenever I get angry, I don’t know why I start talking in fast-paced English)… I don’t know why. I get emotional in Hindi, I get angry in English. It’s two different sides of me. When I get angry in English, I don’t know why people don’t take you seriously,” she revealed. Her honest admission highlights how emotions can influence the language we choose, and how this choice can affect both expression and perception.

The psychology of code-switching

Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant (Psychiatry), Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, explains the science behind this behavior. “Different languages connect to different parts of the brain and emotions. A person often uses the language they learned later, like English, to create emotional distance, so anger feels more controlled and logical. English may help them express anger clearly without feeling overwhelmed,” she says.

Hindi, often learned first and spoken at home, is deeply tied to feelings, memories, and comfort. “When emotions are deep, such as sadness, love, or stress, the brain naturally switches to the language of the heart. This language feels more natural and expressive. Code switching like this is normal and reflects how the brain manages emotions and self-control,” Dr Chandra adds.

Bali also said that when she expreses anger in English, people don’t take her seriously (Image: Instagram/Sahiba Bali) Bali also said that when she expreses anger in English, people don’t take her seriously (Image: Instagram/Sahiba Bali)

She also highlights the social perception aspect. “When anger is expressed in a second language, speakers of the first language may feel it sounds less intense or less genuine. The first language carries tone, cultural meaning, and emotional depth that people easily recognise. A second language may sound more controlled, formal, or distant. Because of this, the anger may seem weaker or less serious. This does not mean the feeling isn’t real, only that it is expressed differently.”

For many bilinguals, Bali’s experience is highly relatable. While emotional language connects us to our core feelings, switching to a second language for anger or stress can offer a psychological buffer, allowing expression without overwhelming intensity. Understanding these patterns can help both individuals and those around them better interpret emotions and reactions, making communication clearer and more empathetic.

Bali’s revelation also opens up an important conversation about emotional intelligence: recognising how language impacts not just what we say, but how our emotions are perceived and received.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.