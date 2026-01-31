‘Don’t carry baggage of my success in another country’: When Priyanka Chopra said she’s self-assured enough to take auditions in Hollywood; how to emulate her confidence

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
There’s something undeniably refreshing about the way Priyanka Chopra talks about her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood. For someone who was already a massive star in India, you’d think she’d expect a red carpet rolled out in the West, too. But she didn’t. Instead, she chose to show up, start fresh, and work hard — all over again.
In an interview, Priyanka said something that really hits home for anyone trying to make it in a new space:
“Comfortable is boring to me. I’m not arrogant. I’m self-assured. I know when I walk onto a set, I know what I’m doing. I don’t need validation of executives. I’m willing to walk in with my showreel and show people the work that I’ve done. I’m willing to take auditions. I’m willing to do the work. I don’t carry the baggage of my success in another country when I walk into another country.”
This isn’t just about acting. It’s about having the courage to start over without letting your past define your present — something many struggle with. Whether you’re changing careers, moving cities, or simply trying something new, this mindset matters.
Priyanka also credits her upbringing for how she approaches work: “I don’t have an ego that operates before my job. I’m very professional. My father was in the military, and he taught me the value of discipline… not taking for granted what you have been given.”
She adds, “I feel very, very blessed every single day for the life that I have been able to build. I know I have worked hard every single day, put my head down, dodged the bullets, and just focused on my job… and you look back and you realise that you created a legacy for yourself and didn’t waste your time on anything else.”
Counselling psychologist Srishti Vatsa explains that confidence like Priyanka’s isn’t about already being successful — it’s about how you build yourself along the way.
“Some people grow up hearing ‘I’m proud of you’ no matter what. Others grow up needing to earn every bit of approval. That shapes how we show up. But as adults, we get to rewire that. Like Priyanka said, she didn’t carry the weight of her past success when she auditioned in Hollywood. That kind of self-assurance doesn’t come from fame. It comes from doing the work, failing, trying again, and showing up anyway. Every time you do the hard thing without needing applause, you build that confidence.”
Whether you’re entering a new industry or starting something from scratch, remind yourself: you’re allowed to begin again — with humility, discipline, and a quiet confidence that doesn’t need to shout.
Devika Sihag, a 20-year-old shuttler from Punjab, has been training in Bangalore and is known for her long levers and attacking style. She recently defeated World No 16 Supanida Katethong at the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters Super 300, showcasing her potential to challenge top players in the future.