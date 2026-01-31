‘Don’t carry baggage of my success in another country’: When Priyanka Chopra said she’s self-assured enough to take auditions in Hollywood; how to emulate her confidence

There’s something undeniably refreshing about the way Priyanka Chopra talks about her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood. For someone who was already a massive star in India, you’d think she’d expect a red carpet rolled out in the West, too. But she didn’t. Instead, she chose to show up, start fresh, and work hard — all over again.

In an interview, Priyanka said something that really hits home for anyone trying to make it in a new space:

“Comfortable is boring to me. I’m not arrogant. I’m self-assured. I know when I walk onto a set, I know what I’m doing. I don’t need validation of executives. I’m willing to walk in with my showreel and show people the work that I’ve done. I’m willing to take auditions. I’m willing to do the work. I don’t carry the baggage of my success in another country when I walk into another country.”