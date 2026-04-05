‘I didn’t want a life partner’: Vidya Balan on why she once believed marriage ‘domesticates women’; psychiatrist reacts

For many, marriage is seen as a natural next step in life—but for some, it raises deeper questions about identity, independence, and freedom. In an interview with Galatta India, Vidya Balan candidly spoke about her earlier views on marriage. “I didn’t want a life partner because to me, I always felt marriage domesticates women,” she admitted.

She went on to explain her mindset at the time: “I did not want to get married. I wanted to be with someone, I wanted to be in a relationship.” However, things changed when she met Siddharth Roy Kapur. “When I met Sidhartha, it just felt correct. I thought that was not gonna happen with this relationship,” she added, hinting at how her perspective evolved.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Why many women question marriage today

Vidya Balan got married to Siddharth Roy Kapur on 14 December 2012 (Image: Express Archive) Vidya Balan got married to Siddharth Roy Kapur on 14 December 2012 (Image: Express Archive)

According to Dr Abhinit Kumar, senior consultant, psychiatry, ShardaCare-Healthcity, such thoughts are becoming increasingly common—and are rooted in both personal and societal shifts.

He explains that many women today are more self-reliant, career-focused, and aware of their individuality. Historically, marriage often came with expectations that women prioritise domestic roles over personal ambitions, which has shaped lingering perceptions.

“This brings about a fear of losing identity, autonomy and freedom, psychologically,” explains Dr Kumar.

Rather than rejecting marriage entirely, many women are questioning traditional roles within it. “Contemporary women appreciate equality, respect, and self-development, and the reluctance to make a marriage decision is less about the denial of marriage than it is about the denial of confining roles. It is a wish to be partnered rather than possessed and individuality maintained as opposed to being destroyed,” the psychiatrist notes.

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What changes when they choose marriage

Interestingly, when individuals with such beliefs do choose to marry, it often reflects a shift in perspective rather than compromise.

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Dr Kumar notes that this decision is usually driven by emotional maturity and clarity. “Psychologically, it means that the individual has recreated marriage by their own rules, by seeing it as a supportive relationship rather than as a restrictive institution,” he further adds.

This involves setting boundaries, “conquering fear”, prioritising compatibility, and ensuring mutual respect and emotional safety.

In such cases, marriage becomes a conscious, empowered choice—aligned with personal values rather than societal expectations.

Vidya Balan’s journey reflects a broader shift in how modern relationships are being viewed. For many today, it’s not about rejecting marriage—but about reshaping it into something that allows both love and individuality to coexist.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.