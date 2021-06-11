‘Couldn’t be prouder of the woman you’re becoming’: Barack, Michelle Obama wish daughter Sasha on birthday

Barack and Michele Obama often take to social media to share snippets from their lives and even wish each other and family members on special occasions. As such, on their younger daughter Sasha’s birthday on June 10, the proud parents once again took to social media to share wishes.

Sharing a throwback photo on Twitter, Michelle wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much!” In it, the mother and daughter can be seen looking at each other lovingly.

Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much! 🎉🥳💗 pic.twitter.com/akqfTBiWgV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 10, 2021

Barack, too, shared a lovely photo of him holding Sasha in his arms. “Happy birthday, Sasha! You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next,” he wrote on Sasha’s 20th birthday.

Recently, Barack also spoke on his daughters — Malia and Sasha — wisdom. In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, the former president of the United States said his daughters are “so much wiser, more sophisticated, and gifted than I was at their age”.

“I always worry about their physical safety; that’s just the nature of fatherhood … But in terms of them having a good sense of what’s right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don’t worry about that,” he added.