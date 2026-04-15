‘I can’t handle wannabes’: Jaya Bachchan on why she prefers ‘personal style’ over what’s in vogue

“I don’t believe in fashion; I have never believed in fashion. I believe in style, but I believe in personal style. If it comes naturally to you, it’s fine; if it doesn’t, let it be… I can’t handle wannabes.” With this candid statement in an old interview with designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, actor Jaya Bachchan cuts through the noise of ever-changing trends to bring attention to authenticity.

But in today’s hyper-visible, algorithm-driven world, is personal style really personal anymore? Drawing from insights by Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, we unpack the psychology behind style, self-expression, and the pressure to perform.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Performative or real?

The line between authenticity and performance has blurred significantly in the age of social media. What looks effortless is often carefully curated. Dr Shankar explains, “Social media has created a space where self-expression is constantly tied to external validation. People may believe they are presenting their true selves, but often, there is an underlying need for approval that shapes how they dress and present.”

This aligns with Bachchan’s discomfort with “wannabes.” When style becomes a tool for validation rather than expression, it risks losing its personal essence. As Dr Shankar adds, “When the focus shifts from comfort and identity to perception, individuals may begin to perform their identity rather than live it.”

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Is personal style ever truly ‘natural’?

While Bachchan emphasises that style should “come naturally,” psychology suggests it’s rarely that simple. “Style does not develop in isolation,” says Dr Shankar. “It is influenced by environment, culture, media exposure, and peer behaviour. What feels ‘natural’ is often the result of repeated reinforcement over time.”

The real differentiator, according to Dr Shankar, is awareness. “When individuals consciously choose what resonates with them, rather than blindly adopting trends, that is when personal style becomes more authentic.

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Is individuality getting lost in trend culture?

“Individuality hasn’t vanished—it’s just harder to recognise,” Dr Shankar notes. “The rapid spread of trends creates visual uniformity, but personal expression still exists beneath the surface. It simply requires more confidence to stand apart.”

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In fact, standing out today may demand more courage than ever. Choosing not to follow the crowd can feel like social risk—something many avoid subconsciously, she explains.

Can you actually learn personal style?

Contrary to the idea that style is innate, Shankar believes it can be developed. She affirms, “Personal style is not an inborn trait. It evolves through self-awareness, experimentation, and comfort with one’s identity. When individuals take the time to understand their preferences and what makes them feel confident, they gradually build a style that reflects who they are—not who they think they should be.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.