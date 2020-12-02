I am so proud: Wife Emma Portner says after Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Emma Portner shared a message in support of Elliot Page coming out as transgender. (Source: emmaportner/Instagram)

Elliot Page’s spouse Emma Portner has come out in support of the actor after he wrote a letter on social media, identifying himself as transgender.

Page, formerly known as Ellen, wrote, “I want to share with you I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.” Celebrities and the trans community have since then expressed support and encouragement on social media.

Sharing Page’s letter on Instagram, Portner wrote, “I am so proud of Elliot Page. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Portner (@emmaportner)

In January 2018, Portner and Page announced that they were married. The couple met after Page noticed Portner on Instagram, and they now live together in New York City. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page had written at the time, sharing a picture of their wedding rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

