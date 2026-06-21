‘Not your yaar, I am your mother’: Pooja Bedi on parenting boundaries; What an expert says

During an interview in 2016, actor Pooja Bedi shared a moment with her daughter Alaya F that struck a chord with many parents. Recalling how her young daughter once casually addressed her as “yaar,” Bedi responded firmly that she could be friendly, but not a friend.

“My daughter was very young. She turned around and said ‘no yaar’ or something like that to me, and I looked at her and said ‘Alaya, don’t call me yaar, I am not your friend’. There was stump silence and she looked at me and I said I am your mother, not your friend. I can be a friendly mother … I can be a support system, I can be all of that which your friends also are, but I am your mother.”