Husbands, more than children, stress women out, study finds

Stress has become more commonplace now than ever before; especially for women. Juggling work and home can take a toll on their health and, unless they have a support system, impact them severely and negatively. It is, therefore, important for men to step up and share some of the workload, especially when it comes to managing kids and helping around in the house.

But, a new study has shown that many women think their husbands add more stress to their daily lives than their children. The survey, conducted on 7,000 women by Today, found that on average, women rated their stress levels as high as 8.5 out of 10. And 46 per cent of them said their husbands, more than their children, are to be blamed for this.

According to the survey, many respondents feel that their better half is a ‘big kid’ and not an equal partner with whom they can share their workload. If anything, this gives them one more reason to keep an eye out and be watchful, causing more stress.

Most women feel that the majority of the responsibility, vis-à-vis parenting, falls on them every day. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Most women feel that the majority of the responsibility, vis-à-vis parenting, falls on them every day. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Many women also feel that the stress they experience is much different from ‘dad stress’. This stops them from being on the same page and seeing eye-to-eye on things for which they should be working together as a team — especially when it comes to their children. This again, adds to their distress. Most women also feel that the majority of the responsibility, vis-à-vis parenting, falls on them every day, leaving them with little time to finish all chores.

While it is also true that more men are actively taking up roles in the house so they can rise to the occasion and help their partner, a lot more needs to be done so as to make women feel a little less stressed. A different survey, however, found that of 1,500 fathers, many feel they are helping around and contributing more to raising kids, and not getting enough credit for it.

