Parineeti Chopra once spoke about the kind of partner she wanted: ‘They want husband like their father’

Parineeti Chopra is now happily married, but back when she was single, the Bollywood actor had explicitly expressed the kind of partner she wished to have. On Aamir Khan’s television show Satyamev Jayate, Chopra had said: “Many say they want a husband like their father, but I never say that. My dad is very strict. He thinks crying is wrong. When my brothers cry, he says, ‘Why are you being such a girl?’ Boys are not allowed to enter the kitchen; I don’t know why. I think that’s not his fault. That’s how he has been brought up. I think men are very egoistic. They don’t do things women are supposed to do.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“I think just because a man is sensitive and emotional, that doesn’t make him any less of a man. As long as he is confident about his manhood, there’s nothing wrong in expressing one’s feelings,” she added.

Is it true that women choose their partner similar to their father?

Rima Bhandekar, Senior Psychologist (Helpline) at MPower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, shared that while it is not entirely true that women are drawn to partners who resemble their fathers in certain ways, their choice of partners is greatly influenced by their own experiences rooted in childhood, their father’s emotional role in life, and their bonding level with their father.

“Our early relationships, especially with our loved ones, influence our expectations of relationships well into adulthood. The father is often the first person, apart from the mother or other loved ones at home, with whom girls form a meaningful emotional bond. The bonding experiences with father can alter how women perceive behaviours connected to love, trust, and safety with men later on,” explained the psychologist.

Parineeti and husband Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti and husband Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On the rising need for changing notions of masculinity

When it comes to changing notions of masculinity, touched upon by Chopra, psychologist and relationship counsellor Shivani Misri Sadhoo told indianexpress.com that for many boys growing up, any deviation from this traditional stereotype, can lead to ridicule or bullying. Showing vulnerability, embracing gentler traits, or simply being different, can over time, take a toll on their mental and emotional well-being. Think of emotional suppression, enhanced aggression, and difficulty in forming healthy relationships.

Over time, this may contribute to substance abuse, anger management issues, and a higher risk of suicidal thoughts. In fact, toxic masculinity perpetuates harmful behaviors that strain personal and professional relationships, further exacerbating mental health issues.

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The societal push for masculinity reinforces the masculinity stereotype by promoting traits such as “dominance, competitiveness, and emotional stoicism” as ideals for men, Sadhoo said. As a result of which, this pressure encourages men to adopt “assertive and aggressive mannerisms” to assert their status and power, mostly at the expense of empathy and cooperation.

According to Bhandekar, breaking the generational pattern starts with:

– Deep understanding how your experiences informed your worldview.

– Compassionate towards yourself, and your parents.

– Learning to see what kind of love and behavior feels safe to you — and whether that’s healthy.

– Building more trust in yourself, by self-reflection, maybe through therapy, and being a part of a supportive community

– Prirotising relationships that feel safe, and respectful to your individuality.

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A narrow definition of manliness limits men’s ability to express themselves authentically, and creates a toxic environment where they feel pressured to conform to unrealistic and harmful standards. Both experts believe a gender-sensitive technique to therapy acknowledges the unique challenges men face because of the societal expectations of masculinity.