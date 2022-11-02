Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad a ‘nutty anomaly’ on her birthday: A timeline of their relationship

It seems Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are getting increasingly comfortable sharing their relationship with the world. The couple has started to post pictures of, and with, each other on social media — albeit slowly — alongside posing for the paparazzi and walking hand-in-hand for events.

Hrithik, who was married to his longtime girlfriend Sussanne Khan — and with whom he shares two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan — separated from her and finalised divorce in 2014. The two of them continue to share an amicable relationship that involves co-parenting their children and meeting each other socially from time-to-time.

The ‘Vikram Vedha‘ actor sparked dating rumours when he was first spotted with girlfriend Saba at a restaurant some months ago. While the two of them have not officially confirmed their relationship, they have subtly and smartly acknowledged it on social media.

On the occasion of Saba’s birthday yesterday, Hrithik had posted this sweet photograph of hers, in which the actor appeared to be performing on stage. In the caption, the ‘Bang Bang‘ wrote for her: “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you… and oh that insanely amazing mind of you… melody in motion girl, that’s what you are.”

He added: “Thank you for existing, you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday.”

According to news reports, the couple met on Twitter. Later, some time in January, they were clicked eating at and leaving a restaurant which, as mentioned earlier, was the first time they were photographed together.

Some months ago, Saba, who is also a musician, posted these pictures from Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in the UK, which the couple visited and where they seemed to have a good time.

But, they made their relationship official prior to that, when they attended filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday bash together in May. They looked relaxed in each other’s company as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their first public appearance as a couple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their first public appearance as a couple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

They have even remained unfazed, or at least have not publicly addressed the criticism received by people and others who have mocked them for their age difference. While Saba turned 37 yesterday, beau Hrithik will turn 49 in January 2023.

Some days ago, the A-lister shared another sweet picture which, as mentioned in the caption, was clicked earlier this year in London. “Girl on a bench. Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience,” he stated.

It seems Saba has become fond of Hrithik’s family, too, and vice versa, as is evident in this picture posted by Rakesh Roshan on Instagram, in which the entire Roshan clan is present, including Hrithik’s children.

