These 10 things will help you reconnect with your partner anytime

Rom-coms, novels, and fairytales sell us the idea of “happily-ever-after”. However, having a fulfilling and loving relationship also takes a lot of effort and patience. However, there are a few skills and behaviour patterns that help us maintain these ties better. Charisse Cooke, a relationship therapist, shared how one can reconnect with their partner anytime by keeping in mind and following these five effective rules.

As shared on Instagram, they are:

1. Be physically close: Forget about talking. Forget about trying to come to a solution. Just hold each other. And if you find this challenging, go to your partner and ask them to hold you.

2. Say what you mean: Do not pretend your feelings aren’t hurt. But also don’t lose yourself in your anger. Get in touch with your vulnerability and communicate with your partner from that place.

3. Don’t lie or exaggerate: Don’t make things up. Don’t make things more than they need to be. State them as they are.

4. Keep your manners: Be kind. Use respectful language. Say please and thank you. This goes a very long way in our partnerships.

5. Don’t give up: Don’t descend into the gloom and despair. This is a problem. You’re going to figure it out. You’re going to discuss it and your relationship is going to continue. Do not catastrophise. Keep it in perspective.

Irfan Fayaz, a doctoral research fellow at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, said that no relationship is perfect, and it’s normal to experience ups and downs, conflicts, and challenges in any relationship. “However, just because a relationship isn’t perfect doesn’t mean it’s doomed to fail. By putting in the effort to work on your relationship, you can improve it and make it better over time,” he told indianexpress.com.

While emphasising not to be afraid of trying new things, he also shared five ways to connect with your partner. They are:

6. Show interest in their life: Ask your partner about their day, their interests, and their goals. Show genuine interest in their life and actively listen to their responses. This can help you deepen your connection with your partner and strengthen your relationship.

7. Take on new challenges together: Try taking on a new challenge together, such as learning a new skill or taking a class. This can help you bond over a shared experience and can also give you something to look forward to.

8. Practice forgiveness: It’s important to forgive each other for any past mistakes or misunderstandings. Holding grudges can create distance in your relationship and hinder your ability to reconnect. Practice forgiveness and move forward together.

9. Surprise them with small gestures: Surprise your partner with small gestures that show you care, such as leaving a note on their pillow or cooking their favourite meal. These small acts of kindness can help your partner feel appreciated and loved.

10. Spend quality time together: One of the most important ways to reconnect with your partner is by spending quality time together. This can be as simple as setting aside a few hours a week to do something you both enjoy, like watching a movie or going for a walk.

“One unique thing to keep in mind while connecting with your partner is to focus on building a ‘we’ mindset rather than an ‘I’ mindset. This means prioritising shared experiences, goals, and needs over your individual wants and desires. By cultivating a ‘we’ mindset, you can foster a stronger sense of unity and partnership in your relationship. This can be achieved by actively seeking out activities and goals that you both enjoy and by working together to achieve them,” he said.

Fayaz concluded by saying that when facing challenges or conflicts, a couple should try to approach them as a team, rather than as individuals with competing interests.

