How to give your confidence a big boost this year

Strut your way into a room and exude confidence like never before. Let 2020 be your year. (Source: Pixabay) Strut your way into a room and exude confidence like never before. Let 2020 be your year. (Source: Pixabay)

Confidence commands respect. When a confident person walks into a room, it lights up. This year, let nothing stop you from taking challenges head on. There are many ways to give your confidence a big boost in 2020. Read on.

Body language

Work on your body language this year. Your posture can make a lot work in your favour. Many experts say that how you feel on the inside is reflected outside, and vice versa. When you stand tall, sit with your spine straight, you give out a confident vibe, one that says you know what you are doing. On the contrary, when you slouch and slump, it gives the impression that you are not really sure about yourself.

Smell good

Invest in a good cologne and smell your best. A simple dab and a good whiff can make a lot of difference. In fact, many psychologists say that people, more importantly women, feel extra confident when they wear a perfume than when they don’t. The same applies to men as well.

List your hardships

Make a list of all the struggles you have overcome in life. When you do that, there is a shift in the mindset. You realise that when you have already overcome so many hardships in the past, you can face the curveballs that life throws at you in the future, too. And with this, you can begin the journey into becoming a more confident version of yourself.

Do something that scares you

This may seem counter-intuitive, but always sign up for something that makes you giddy with nervousness. You cannot make decisions based on fears, and if something is making you fearful, you must take it up. The regret of having not tried it is bigger than an imaginary goof-up. Once you do take up a new challenge, you allow your brain to give you a much-needed confidence boost.

Set social boundaries

Look inward and figure out the toxic people in your life. Do away with all the negativity that has been holding you up from becoming the best version of yourself. As such, set some boundaries, socially, and limit your interactions with the pessimists. Instead, surround yourself with a smaller group that fuels your self confidence.

Help others

Want to help yourself? Begin the journey to self-healing by helping others. According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Research on Adolescence, voluntarily helping someone for their benefit can help adolescents achieve and understand a higher level of self-worth.

