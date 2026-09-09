Bhagyashree asked husband to ‘just keep quiet and listen’ during menopause; why it helped

Menopause isn’t just about hot flashes. It can affect your mood, memory, conversations, and the way you experience everyday life. For Bhagyashree, preparing her husband for these changes was just as important – so he could be aware, understanding and sensitive through it all. During a recent chat with SheThePeople TV, the Bollywood actor opened up about how she trained her husband to deal with her perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

“I would actually tell my husband, ‘I’m going to have this outburst. I don’t need you to give me answers. I just need you to keep quiet and listen. Just look at me and listen. Don’t say a word’. And I would blabber off and walk out of the room, not even waiting for him to answer,” she shared with the host, further adding: “I think that made a lot of difference, because if you are not aware of it and spark off a conversation, the other person may not know what you’re going through, to deal with it. So, making people around you aware, that helps.”