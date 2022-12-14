Holiday blues: Here’s how to deal with being single during the festive season

The festive season is a time for families and friends to come together. It is a joyous occasion, but if you are going through a rough patch in your personal life, you will naturally feel the holiday blues.

For those who are going through a breakup and find themselves recently single, know that it is normal to feel a pang of sadness. It may seem difficult to join in on the revelry and the mood of the moment, and feel a tad isolated.

But, Shahzeen Shivdasani, a relationship expert and a millennial author of the book ‘Love, Lust and Lemons‘ comes with solutions. According to her, if one has been single for a while, the winter air and constant posting on social media from couples celebrating their love and warmth, can make them “feel utterly alone”.

The expert shares the following tips that can help; read on.

* Throw your own party

It is easy to get caught up in thinking you are alone, because you don’t have another half, says Shivdasani. “The truth,” she says, “is you are not alone, you are just not in a relationship. Spend time with your loved ones. Invite a few friends over and plan a wonderful evening together. Keep it holiday-themed and go all out,” she suggests.

* Make plans with family

We get so caught up in our lives that we do not give our families the time and attention they deserve. Plan a dinner; give your family your undivided attention and take a moment to be grateful for all the things you have in your life, the expert says.

* Embrace it

Shivdasani says it is important to embrace the holidays. “If you are in fear of facing it alone, overcome it. Go buy a Christmas tree and put it up, check out a holiday-related event and invite someone, watch that corny holiday movie that you wish you could watch with a partner. When you do these things you learn you don’t need anyone else to do them with. A partner is only an addition to your beautiful life,” she remarks.

The expert concludes by saying that if one is “feeling incredibly down about being alone on the holidays”, they must “make an effort to get out of the rut”. “You can focus on what you view as ‘being incomplete’. Or, you can find a way to complete a puzzle that is already a masterpiece,” she states.

