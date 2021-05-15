‘Hold your loved ones close’: Tina Ambani pens note on International Day of Families

On the occasion of International Day of Families, Tina Ambani took to Instagram to express how the pandemic has yet again taught her the importance of a family.

Sharing a picture of her family with husband Anil Ambani and her two sons, she wrote, “If there’s one thing we’ve learnt in these times, it’s the importance of family. Every day together is cause for cheer, an occasion to celebrate, an opportunity to give thanks.”

The former actor urged people hold their loved ones close. “Hold your loved ones close – physically and emotionally, or virtually. Get to know their real selves, what makes them tick, their ideas, inspirations and aspirations.”

Observed on May 15 every year, the International Day of Families was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 to raise awareness about issues relating to families and increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.

This year, the theme for the day is “Families and New Technologies” which focuses on the impact of new technologies on the wellbeing of families, as mentioned on the official website of United Nations.

“The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of digital technologies for work, education and communication. The pandemic has accelerated technological changes that had already been underway both in society and at work, including the expanded use of digital platforms and related technological innovations like cloud computing and the use of big data and algorithms,” reads the website.