‘Wife is always right’: Hiten Tejwani shares his simple relationship mantra

In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, Hiten Tejwani opened up about what keeps his marriage with Gauri Pradhan strong. According to the actor, it comes down to acceptance, trust, and understanding each other’s flaws without trying to change them. Hiten shared that over the years, the couple have learned to accept each other’s personalities and habits.

“We both understand each other in a way that we don’t have to change each other. She has accepted me the way I am, and I have accepted her the way she is,” The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor told us. The actor even shared a funny example from everyday life. He admitted that whenever he pulls out one shirt from the cupboard, he usually ends up ruining the entire wardrobe arrangement.

“She knows that once I take out one shirt from the cupboard, I’m going to ruin the whole wardrobe.” While Gauri tells him how easy it is to neatly put everything back, Hiten says he is usually in too much of a hurry.

Instead of constantly fighting over such habits, the couple has simply accepted them as part of each other’s personalities.

Why acceptance matters in relationships

“We both are luckily in the same industry and she understands the demands of our job” (Image: Facebook/tejwanihiten) “We both are luckily in the same industry and she understands the demands of our job” (Image: Facebook/tejwanihiten)

According to Dr Abhinit Kumar, , Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, acceptance is one of the strongest foundations of a healthy long-term relationship.

“Problems often begin when partners constantly try to change each other instead of understanding each other.”

The psychiatrist explains that relationships become emotionally safer and more stable when couples feel accepted despite imperfections.

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“Feeling accepted by your partner helps reduce insecurity, emotional stress, and pressure to ‘perform’ in the relationship.”

Hiten also spoke about how working in the same industry has helped him and Gauri understand each other’s schedules and professional demands better. According to him, the trust between them comes from knowing that no matter how hectic life gets, family remains the priority. “I don’t know if my wife weren’t from the same industry, itni understanding ho pati ya nahi.”

‘My wife is always right’

Hiten shared that Gauri knows the exact spot where he can always be found whenever he is not shooting (Image: Facebook/tejwanihiten) Hiten shared that Gauri knows the exact spot where he can always be found whenever he is not shooting (Image: Facebook/tejwanihiten)

During the conversation, Tejwani’s confident take on relationships stood out. He said that he’d often joke that in his marriage, his wife is always right.

“If she says it is night, I’ll say it is night. Jisko samajhna hai samjho, nahi samjhna hai mat samjho” (Whoever wants to understand, fine, if you don’t then also fine).

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According to Dr Kumar, statements like these often reflect emotional maturity and companionship rather than weakness.

“In many healthy marriages, couples learn that every disagreement does not need to become an ego battle.”

The psychiatrist adds that humour often helps couples maintain affection, emotional closeness, and peace within relationships.

That perhaps explains why Hiten and Gauri are adored by so many people and often tagged as “couple goals” Sometimes, long-lasting relationships survive not because couples are perfect — but because they learn to comfortably live with each other’s imperfections.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.