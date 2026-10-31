Hina Khan on rough patches with Rocky Jaiswal: ‘We had to take very difficult decisions’

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tied the knot in June 2025, but their love story hasn’t been smooth sailing. With Khan’s cancer diagnosis, challenges kept throwing them off, and the couple have seen their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship. But their love and respect for each other kept them going.

In a candid chat with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on their podcast, the4POV, the couple shared that setting their egos aside was key to making it work despite rough patches.

“There have been rough patches, not in terms of compatibility, but my health issues and his mother’s health issues tested us a lot. We have been through a rough patch, and had to take very, very difficult decisions. But he made it look like a cakewalk,” Khan shared during the conversation.