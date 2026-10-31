Hina Khan on rough patches with Rocky Jaiswal: ‘We had to take very difficult decisions’

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Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tied the knot in June 2025, but their love story hasn’t been smooth sailing. With Khan’s cancer diagnosis, challenges kept throwing them off, and the couple have seen their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship. But their love and respect for each other kept them going.
In a candid chat with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on their podcast, the4POV, the couple shared that setting their egos aside was key to making it work despite rough patches.
“There have been rough patches, not in terms of compatibility, but my health issues and his mother’s health issues tested us a lot. We have been through a rough patch, and had to take very, very difficult decisions. But he made it look like a cakewalk,” Khan shared during the conversation.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Rough patches are not abnormal in relationships
Gurleen Baruah, existential coach at That Culture Thing, shared that when it comes to caregiving, every family is different. According to her, caregivers can experience withdrawal, sadness, increased silence, irritability, clinginess, sleep changes, anxiety, or difficulty expressing feelings. Fights can also be common during this phase.
“Fights can bring out different shades in partners, and, truth be told, everyone experiences and processes emotions in their own unique way,” says Rutuja Varade, psychologist, Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust.
“In times of conflict, the emotional regions of our brain, particularly the amygdala, become intensely active, triggering our fight-or-flight reaction. At those times, we might say things on the spur of the moment that we do not genuinely mean,” she tells indianexpress.com.
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However, Varade says that healthy conflict resolution is not about avoiding the issue but about recognising how each partner experiences and handles emotions uniquely. According to her, some people need time and quiet to regain their composure, while others feel more secure expressing themselves promptly and emotionally.
“Many men are frequently conditioned socially to suppress or steer clear of emotional discussions, while women may tend to express emotions more openly and seek comfort through talking,” Varade says. However, emotional needs differ from person to person and are not based solely on gender, and the healthiest way to approach conflict is through communication.
Navigating fights
“Understand how your partner processes emotions, respect each other’s coping styles, take space when needed, but return to the conversation. Above all, communicate feelings without attacking or blaming and focus on solving the issue, not “winning” the argument,” elaborates the expert. “You can also use calm–down techniques like deep breathing, counting backwards, etc.,” she adds.
Varade also says that a pause during conflict can be healthy if it creates emotional safety and leads to better communication afterwards. Because ultimately, the goal is not to avoid conflict, but to handle it with emotional awareness, respect, and understanding,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.