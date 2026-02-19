‘Apne aap ko bohot khoobsurat samajhti hai’: Himani Shivpuri recalls being middleman during tense Salman-Aishwarya argument; expert on how to handle such situations

Breakups are not just about what went wrong between two people; they can also reveal patterns, including conflict, harsh words said in anger, and the role friends or colleagues play when they get caught in the middle. In a recent interview, actor Himani Shivpuri reflected on her early years in the industry, alongside Aishwarya Rai, and recalled the atmosphere on film sets at the time, with Salman Khan in the picture.

Speaking about those days, she said, “She was not very established back then. We were very close then,” adding that while shooting in Hyderabad, “We would shoot in Hyderabad. This was the time when she and Salman were going very strong, so Salman used to come every night and leave in the morning.” She also remembered their conversations fondly, noting, “She was very nice and very well read, and we used to talk a lot. And there were some things that I couldn’t share, of course. More than a beauty, I think she is a very nice person.”