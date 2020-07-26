Here’s why it’s important to give your relationship the attention it deserves

Even the best relationships require constant work. (Photo: Getty) Even the best relationships require constant work. (Photo: Getty)

The pandemic has brought forth a lot of realisations on the emotional front. It has made us realise what we need to change about ourselves and our connections. It is evident that while we go down the road of examining our relationships, we tend to lose focus on one of the most important aspects of these relationships: giving them attention they deserve. No matter how old the relationships are, there always comes a point where we start taking our partner for granted.

According to Dr Anuneet Sabharwal, MBBS, MD Psychiatrist, it is “effortless to presume that we can take relationships for granted once we are settled in it”. And we no longer are required to “listen to their things to understand what they are feeling or thinking”.

Relationships while might sound like a tedious part of your life, they are actually simple. But, even the best relationships require constant work and understanding. When two individuals start a relationship and initiate their lives, it is not as easy as it seems. “Relationships sometimes require time to learn, like striking a balance in your independent lives that you now share,” Dr Sabharwal remarks. In order to help your connection blossom, you need to make sure that you prioritize it well. This is the reason why attention is prime.

Whether you are starting a new relationship or have been together for years, it is crucial that your partner feels valued. One doesn’t really have to take the intense route or gift something extravagant. A simple meal or even listening to your partner at the end of the day can make a world of difference.

Not only that, but valuing your partner does not come overnight. It is a constant effort, it is all about devoting yourself to sharing something valuable with them. Times are tough and we are all stuck in our rut but making constant efforts is what brings about a change. But, be mindful of giving your partner the space so as to let them make mistakes and breathe.

Make sure that you do not get drained out at the cost of making your partner feel special. Often, there is a lot of giving but never receiving. Make sure you do not form an anxious attachment since this can emotional exhaust you. With so much information revolving and uncertainty looming, it is natural to feel overwhelmed. Take a step back, disengage and discern.

