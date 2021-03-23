Here’s why Hailey Bieber ‘wanted to hide’ after her marriage to singer Justin Bieber

Despite a "very difficult" first year of marriage, the period of COVID-19 quarantine has been a blessing for the couple. (Photo: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is an achiever in her own merit. But if there’s one thing that bothered her — especially after she got married to singer Justin Bieber — it was the unnecessary attention that came her way, the lack of anonymity and the bullying.

The couple got married privately in a New York courthouse in September 2018, and in a recent interview with Elle, Hailey dished out details of her life, including how they were friends for a long time before anything romantic transpired between them.

“[Justin was] at a stage of his life where he could make decisions like, ‘I’m done with girls, and I’m done with fooling around, and I’m done with partying’. We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other,” she was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ | Salt water is the best skin healer for me: Hailey Bieber

During the interview, the 24-year-old supermodel also shared her thoughts on “marrying young”. “I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”

It was not an easy initial few months for the couple. Hailey revealed that “in the beginning of the marriage”, she “wanted to hide”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

“I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a**’. I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’”

Sometime last year, she said that the trolling became so acute, she decided to “indefinitely turn off public comments” on Instagram. Now, only people she follows can comment on her photos. “I remember someone telling me that [turning off the public comments] really lowers your engagement. And I was like, ‘I could give a f*** about engagement! People are terrorising me. Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care!'”

Somewhere else in the interview, she said that despite a “very difficult” first year of marriage, the period of COVID-19 quarantine has been a blessing for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

“I try to be careful saying something like, ‘The good thing about the pandemic’, because I know there’s been so much sadness and devastation,” she said. “But, over the last six years of my career, I’ve never gone this long without working. Quarantine has removed any expectations of work, and there is no pressure of having to be anywhere. It’s the same for Justin. We’ve gotten so much solid alone time. It’s like this long, extended vacation where we get to hang out together all the time.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle