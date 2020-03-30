Missing your partner during quarantine? Here’s what you can do

Try not to snap at them, and avoid altercations. Remember, everybody is feeling vulnerable right now. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Try not to snap at them, and avoid altercations. Remember, everybody is feeling vulnerable right now. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The announcement of a country-wide lockdown gave most of us little time to plan. While some lucky ones got to stay home with their significant other and family members, some not-so-fortunate ones had to make-do with their situation. The outbreak of COVID-19 has called for complete social distancing. This means, you cannot step out of the house to interact with your friends and neighbours, let alone go for dates.

But, sometimes, couples who do not live together, may be tempted to meet each other from time to time. Admittedly, it is not an easy situation to be in. But while stepping out is a big no-no, here are some other things you can do, to make the quarantine period more bearable for you and your partner. Remember, it is just a matter of time before you are reunited.

Think of it as a long-distance relationship

It will be slightly easier for people who have been in a long-distance relationship before. But for those who have not, think of it as a temporary period wherein you and your partner are living in separate cities and will get to meet each other soon. Do more video calls, voice texts, regular calls to check up on each other from time to time. They may be physically away from you, but you can always reach out to them by means of technology.

Communicate better

An extension of the aforementioned point, communication is they key to a healthy relationship. When you keep your partner updated about your life, you open up a channel of discussion and make them feel that they belong. Right now, everybody is anxious and slightly stressed. You can reach out to your significant other and find out how they are doing. Ask them about their work, their health, and find out if anything is bothering them. Taking care of mental health is a great exercise, too.

Be kind to them and yourself

Try not to snap at them, and avoid altercations. Remember, everybody is feeling vulnerable right now. So, when you talk to them, do it in a respectful manner, and if your partner is busy and wants to talk later, understand their situation and do not take anything personally. You need to understand that right now nobody is in control of the situation.

Self care and mindfulness

Practise all the self care during this period. If you cannot be with your significant other at the moment, do something else that makes you happy. Watch a movie that you have always wanted to watch. Check with your partner to find out if they can watch the same movie at the exact same time. This way, you will feel closer to them. Also, it is a great time to reassess your relationship and work on the flaws. This way, when the quarantine period is over, both of you can be in a healthier mind space.

