Taking a break from social media? Keep these things in mind

Social media is essentially a means to keep people connected, but over the years it has become more than just that. (Photo: Getty) Social media is essentially a means to keep people connected, but over the years it has become more than just that. (Photo: Getty)

Ever since the lockdown was announced and work from home came into effect, our screen time along with time spent on social media invariably increased. Social media, which was once a means for people to stay connected and keep themselves updated, over the years has undergone a change in definition. Excess of it can, at times, also lead to emotional and mental distress.

If you are someone who ends up spending a lot of time mindlessly scrolling through various social media apps and cannot put your phone away, you may like to consider a social media detox. If you are willing to give it a shot, here are a few things you need to keep in mind:

Live in the present

In the race to keep ourselves updated with what’s happening around the world and in other people’s lives, we often forget to look at things around us. Question yourself: whether you connect better with a person in real life or online. If the answer to the question is the former, it is time you make some changes. We understand that social media detox is not easy when your average screen time is about 10 hours a day, but you can make small changes like setting a time limit. When you detox, you will realise how important it is to live in the moment.

Break the vicious cycle of comparison

Often, eventhough unconsciously, we end up comparing our lives to that of others’ on social media not realising that what we see is what the other person wants to show. This can lead to anxiety and self-esteem issues. Which is why, taking a break from social media and focusing on oneself becomes essential.

Identify the apps you use most

Almost all smartphones have a feature that shows a detailed analysis of your screen time along with the apps you use most. Take note of that and uninstall them. Not only will it get you tons of free time, it will also give you clarity.

Go grayscale

All you need is this colourless adjustment which takes just a few seconds. Grayscale mode helps curb phone addiction as it does away with blingy and colourful apps and screen. Removing colour from your screen will make it less interesting and may not attract you as much. Give it a shot!

