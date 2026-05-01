‘Now he’s not there’: Hema Malini’s heartbreaking tribute to Dharmendra goes viral; expert on how handle such a loss

The passing of Dharmendra has left a deep emotional void not just in Indian cinema, but also in the life of his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini. Speaking at the inauguration of Lens and Legacy: Bollywood in Focus at the National Gallery of Modern Art, she offered a rare and heartfelt glimpse into her grief. The exhibition, presented in association with the Union Ministry of Culture, celebrates the visual culture of Indian cinema and features tribute walls dedicated to Dharmendra and Asha Bhosle.

At the event, Malini became visibly emotional as she spoke about the profound loss she continues to process. “I was really blessed to be with him. I miss him a lot. Now he’s not there. So I don’t know how I’m going to cope with it my whole life,” she said, capturing a feeling that resonates with anyone who has lost a life partner. Her words highlight not just the pain of absence, but the uncertainty that often follows grief.

Reflecting on his legacy, she added, “It is very meaningful for me to be part of this exhibition. This tribute is not just a recognition of his contribution to the film industry. It is about his journey, passion, dedication and immense love for the audience. He always used to say, ‘Film is the way to connect with the heart’. He was very passionate about working in films and being in front of the camera.” Through these memories, Malini painted a picture of a man deeply committed to his craft and his audience.

She also spoke about the personal side of Dharmendra. “As his life partner, I could see how passionate he was. He touched the hearts of millions of people with his wonderful performance and behaviour. He inspired so many people, including the younger generation. As an actor, a friend and a father — he was a great man,” she said. Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, just days before his 90th birthday, leaves behind not only a cinematic legacy but also an emotional imprint on those closest to him.

When someone loses a life partner after decades together, how does grief typically manifest?

Gurleen Baruah, Existential Psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “The death of a spouse is universally ranked as the number one most stressful life event in psychological research, scoring 100 on the Holmes-Rahe Life Stress Inventory, which measures the impact of life changes. It is considered one of the most emotionally devastating experiences a person can go through.”

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After decades together, she says, there is togetherness, habit, interdependence, companionship, and a life deeply shared. You build routines, meanings, and emotional anchors around each other. So when death happens, it can feel like a part of you is lost. It is not just the loss of a person, but also the loss of a shared world, which can feel deeply overwhelming and disorienting.

Uncertainty about how to cope

“It is very hard,” admits the expert, adding that it starts with taking time. Not that overnight one can just move on. Slowly and gradually, life begins to move forward, but that does not mean the person is forgotten. You miss them, and at the same time, you learn to live forward.

“Sit with whatever feelings come without dismissing them. Grief does not need to be rushed. Keeping the person alive through rituals, memories, photographs, and shared stories can help turn that bond into a beautiful chapter that continues within you. Grief and love can exist together,” suggests Baruah.