Heartwarming ad showing son coming out to dad goes viral; watch

Tortilla chips brand Doritos’ latest ad film is now going viral. The film, which was released in Mexico around Christmas, is based on a true story about a son coming out to his father.
The ad is titled “El mejor regalo” which translates to “the best gift” in Spanish.
In the video, a young student named Javier is seen travelling home during Christmas holidays with his friend Manuel, who did not have anywhere else to spend the holidays. It then goes on to show Manuel, Javier, and his father spending time together when the latter begins to notice that the boys are more than just friends.
In the end, Javier and his father are in the kitchen. While the father tells his son he wants to have a word, he ends up saying “I love you.”
“What you want to tell me is that you love me as I am?” asks Javier, to which his father nods and the two hug. The film concludes with the message: “The best gift for these holidays is accepting everyone the way they are.”
Watch the ad here:
The emotional ad struck a chord with netizens who then took to social media to express their appreciation. Take a look at some of the reactions:
Ok, I didn’t expect a Doritos advert to make me cry, but hey, 2021 has been a hard year (and hell, Oreo was having me cry last year).
Doritos – The best gift (Mexico, English subs, 2020)
Having grown up in super traditional Mexico, it makes me so happy that this ad exists. https://t.co/Spxr0n2LDc
This freaking Doritos ad has me in tears! I’ve watched it like 3 times and I’m all misty-eyed and sobbing-into-coffee-mug every time!
Doritos – The best gift (Mexico, English subs, 2020)
Never thought I’d find myself tearing up over a snack food ad on a Monday morning, but here I am…
Well done, Doritos.
Doritos – The best gift (Mexico, English subs, 2020)
Acceptance is the best gift. Thank you Doritos for this beautiful ad.
What do you think of the ad?
