Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Heartwarming ad showing son coming out to dad goes viral; watch

The viral ad, which was released in Mexico, is based on a true story

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 9:40:00 pm
A screengrab of the ad

Tortilla chips brand Doritos’ latest ad film is now going viral. The film, which was released in Mexico around Christmas, is based on a true story about a son coming out to his father.

The ad is titled “El mejor regalo” which translates to “the best gift” in Spanish.

In the video, a young student named Javier is seen travelling home during Christmas holidays with his friend Manuel, who did not have anywhere else to spend the holidays. It then goes on to show Manuel, Javier, and his father spending time together when the latter begins to notice that the boys are more than just friends.

Also Read |Two years post-377 verdict: Fired from Kolkata school, a gay teacher finds a supportive workplace

In the end, Javier and his father are in the kitchen. While the father tells his son he wants to have a word, he ends up saying “I love you.”

“What you want to tell me is that you love me as I am?” asks Javier, to which his father nods and the two hug. The film concludes with the message: “The best gift for these holidays is accepting everyone the way they are.”

Watch the ad here:

The emotional ad struck a chord with netizens who then took to social media to express their appreciation. Take a look at some of the reactions:

What do you think of the ad?

