‘He is a married man, uska kusoor nahi hai’: When Kangana Ranaut said society only blames women in love with married men; an expert decodes

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from making bold statements or sharing her unfiltered views. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the National Award-winning actor spoke about a deeply hypocritical aspect of society—how, in cases of extramarital affairs, the blame often falls on the unmarried woman.

She said, “Jab aap young hote hain, ambitious hote hain toh if a man hits on you, jiski wife hai, jiske bachche hain toh you are the one who is falling for a married man lekin wo married hai, uska koi kusoor nahi hai (When you are young and ambitious, and a man who has a wife and children hits on you, you are the one blamed for falling for a married man—but he, despite being married, is not considered at fault).”

The Queen actor further pointed out how this same mindset shows up in other troubling ways—like victim-blaming in cases of sexual violence, where attention is often diverted to a woman’s clothes or the time she was out.

Ranaut’s statement once again brings up an important question: Why is it that the onus always falls on the woman? Was the married man not aware of his wedding, commitment, and family? How is a deliberate choice of infidelity entirely the fault of a third person?

To understand this better, we spoke to Dr Divya Shree K R, consultant of psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Why do some married men seek attention outside relationships?

According to Dr Shree, the reasons are often layered. “Some married men hit on young, ambitious women because they feel drawn to their energy, confidence, or success, which may make them feel young or powerful again.”

The psychiatrist further adds that dissatisfaction within a relationship can also play a role. “For some, it’s not about love but about control or validation.”

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At the same time, she highlights that such behaviour may reflect deeper concerns. “Emotionally mature men value loyalty and honesty, while those who flirt outside marriage usually struggle with self-discipline or emotional needs they haven’t addressed properly in their relationship.”

Ranaut belives that it is the same mentality which blames sexual assault victims for their clothes or time of being out (Image: Express Archive) Ranaut belives that it is the same mentality which blames sexual assault victims for their clothes or time of being out (Image: Express Archive)

But why is the woman often blamed?

Despite both individuals being involved, the blame often shifts disproportionately towards women—revealing a clear double standard.

Dr Shree explains, “Society tends to judge women more harshly for moral behaviour, while excusing men’s mistakes as natural or harmless.” This, she says, comes from long-standing gender roles where women are expected to uphold values.

She further adds, “True fairness means holding both people equally accountable and questioning the cultural mindset that protects men while shaming women.”

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What really drives such attraction?

Attraction itself is not unusual—but acting on it is where responsibility comes in.

“Married men may feel drawn to young, ambitious women because they see qualities they miss in their own lives, like confidence or freshness.” On the other hand, women may be drawn to qualities like maturity or authority.

However, Dr Shree stresses that accountability cannot be one-sided. “The man, being married, carries more moral responsibility because he made a commitment.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.