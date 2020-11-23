‘He has been at the heart of our family’: Prince William and Kate mourn the death of their dog

The black cocker spaniel was a present from the duchess' brother James Middleton, for their April 2011 wedding. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that their family dog, Lupo, who had been with them for the past nine years, has passed away. The announcement was made on their official social media handle, and in an Instagram post, the Kensington Royals wrote: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C (sic)”.

It is believed that the black cocker spaniel was a present from the duchess’ brother James Middleton, for their April 2011 wedding. Over the years, Lupo made many appearances in numerous photographs with the royals, including the one wherein he posed with a newborn Prince George in 2013 — it was George’s very first official picture.

According to a Daily Mail report, the dog had even helped William and Kate pick a name for George. While the couple had written several names on various pieces of paper and had scattered them on the floor, Lupo had wandered through them, stopping only when he reached the name ‘George’.

The report further mentions that shortly after Prince George’s birth, Prince William had said: “For me, Catherine and now little George are my priorities, and Lupo. He’s coping all right, as a lot of people know who’ve got dogs and bringing a newborn back, they take a little bit of time to adapt, but he’s been all right so far; he’s been slobbering around the house, so he’s perfectly happy.”

James Middleton, too, penned a fitting tribute for Lupo on Instagram. “It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old.”

“Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.”

You can read the full post here:

We hope the family finds the strength to overcome this loss.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd