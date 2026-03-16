‘He chose our marriage; but I still feel the second best’: Psychologist explains the lingering trauma of infidelity in marriage

"I can’t help but feel like I’m the second best – his backup and safe option" (Image: Freepik)

Years of marriage, shared memories, and countless “I love yous” — a single discovery and all is gone. A picture-perfect love story is suddenly reduced to a fragile bond, struggling to survive after infidelity. It’s not just one couple’s story — it’s a reality many quietly live with.

Psychotherapist Lauren LaRusso shared one such case from a woman who wrote in after discovering her husband’s affair with his ex-girlfriend — a woman who is also married with children.

“My husband had an affair with his ex-girlfriend… It was deeply involved – sexual and emotional with daily contact, but they had not planned to leave their families. Since I discovered the affair, he has begged me for my forgiveness, cut off contact with her and is generally doing everything possible to repair our marriage. But I can’t help but feel like I’m the second best – his backup and safe option. It feels she is/was the love of his life… How can I ever compete with that?”