‘He chose our marriage; but I still feel the second best’: Psychologist explains the lingering trauma of infidelity in marriage

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Years of marriage, shared memories, and countless “I love yous” — a single discovery and all is gone. A picture-perfect love story is suddenly reduced to a fragile bond, struggling to survive after infidelity. It’s not just one couple’s story — it’s a reality many quietly live with.
Psychotherapist Lauren LaRusso shared one such case from a woman who wrote in after discovering her husband’s affair with his ex-girlfriend — a woman who is also married with children.
“My husband had an affair with his ex-girlfriend… It was deeply involved – sexual and emotional with daily contact, but they had not planned to leave their families. Since I discovered the affair, he has begged me for my forgiveness, cut off contact with her and is generally doing everything possible to repair our marriage. But I can’t help but feel like I’m the second best – his backup and safe option. It feels she is/was the love of his life… How can I ever compete with that?”
He stayed. He apologised. He is trying. Theoretically, he is following the right drill. Yet the haunting feeling of being the second one or someone who wasn’t chosen but settled for, lingers on.
From the outside, it might look like reconciliation. The affair ended. Contact was cut off. The husband is remorseful. But emotionally, it’s rarely that simple.
According to Aparna Rani, Clinical Psychologist at Cadabams Hospitals, the pain runs deeper than the facts. “This is an incredibly painful situation, and the feelings described are completely valid,” she says.
“Discovering such a long and emotionally intense affair often shatters one’s sense of safety and identity within the relationship. Even when the partner shows remorse and takes corrective actions, the emotional residue of betrayal lingers because the comparison, real or perceived, becomes deeply internalized.”
Even when the third person is gone, the comparison remains. The mind fills in gaps: Was she the real love? Am I just the safer option?
“It is important to understand that the sense of being ‘second best’ is not necessarily about the other person, but about the rupture of trust and self-worth that betrayal causes,” Rani explains. The injury is not competition — it is identity.
The betrayed partner’s self-worth requires a lot more than the bombarded apologies to heal. “Infidelity often makes the betrayed partner question their adequacy, but another person’s betrayal is never a reflection of one’s worth.”
Therapy, journaling, and reconnecting with one’s individuality can help shift the narrative from “I wasn’t enough” to “I was deeply wronged.”
At the same time, difficult conversations are essential. “Feeling like the second choice is an emotional wound that needs acknowledgment, not suppression,” she adds. “Avoiding these discussions keeps the insecurity alive.”
Consistency matters more than grand gestures. “Genuine efforts are reflected in consistent behavior rather than grand gestures. A partner who is truly remorseful will take accountability without defensiveness… They will not rush forgiveness or expect quick closure.” Over time, as the “remorse is matched by genuine emotional investment”, the feeling of being the backup might begin to fade.
“Trust can be rebuilt, but it never happens in the same form. It transforms,” Rani says. The old version of the relationship cannot return exactly as it was, but a new one can emerge — if both partners commit to honesty and sustained effort.
Still, reconciliation is not mandatory. “When forgiveness begins to feel like self-betrayal, it may be time to step back,” she cautions. “Staying should feel like an empowered decision, not a fearful one. Healing… must ultimately serve one’s emotional safety and dignity.”
For the woman who called herself “Second Best,” the real question may no longer be about the other woman at all. It may simply be this: Do I feel valued now? Because sometimes, being chosen once is not enough. Feeling chosen every day is what rebuilds trust.
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