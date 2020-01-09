Have you been believing these myths about happiness?

In life, we set some milestones and believe them to be our ultimate sources of happiness. (Source: Pixabay) In life, we set some milestones and believe them to be our ultimate sources of happiness. (Source: Pixabay)

In life, everybody wants happiness. But what really is it? Is it an idea that we are all mindlessly chasing, hoping to go an extra mile so as to be content? Spiritual gurus often say that happiness is an illusion, and it is not found in the future, but in the here and now. But, we don’t always heed their advice. That is because we are all running after a myth. So, here is what science says are the biggest happiness myths that we must stop believing in. Read on.

Marriage

Of course, it a big milestone in life that provides us with a sizeable slice of happiness. Most people crave for this experience, because they think that their ultimate happiness will be found in the right partner. But, science says that it is all temporary. After a certain period, life reverts to its former self. Experts say that it is then important to create memories and build life on the collective joys and the sorrows, for a fulfilling life.

Dream job

Most people think that when they land their ‘dream job’, they will find their life’s happiness. What they don’t realise is that the joy fades with time, especially when you get into a repetitive mode. When expectations rise, aspirations increase, too. This forces people to chase newer levels of happiness, making them get stuck in a loop. Science says that to keep the interest going, and the happiness intact, you must look at the brighter side of things. Of the fact that this job is paying you better than the previous one, and that the routine is more conducive, and other such reasons.

Bigger things

Many people think that a bigger house, car, salary package, will give them all the worldly satisfaction. But, this is the biggest myth of happiness. Science says that you are happier when you are striving towards a goal than when you actually achieve it. The pursuit is often prettier than the actual accomplishment of the dream. So, instead of chasing it, let it flow in naturally and organically. Do not base your inner satisfaction on external factors.

Age

People assume that happiness is bound by age and can recede with time. This not true. A fulfilling emotional experience can happen to anyone at any age. Science says that we must all use our past memories to boost our happiness, especially when we hit the 60s. When we realise we are nearing the end of the book, we must use up every experience and generate positive outcomes.

Remember that happiness is personal. And it cannot be dictated by anyone. It is all about how you feel at the moment.

