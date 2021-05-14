When Harry and Meghan had a secret date at a London supermarket in 2016: ‘It was nice’

The couple, along with their two-year-old son Archie, relocated to the US last year, settling in California, away from the prying eyes of the British tabloids. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo)

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, may have left the royal life in the UK, but he cannot stop thinking fondly about some of the fun and creatively-romantic moments he made there with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Harry, during a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, revealed that early on in their relationship, when his then-girlfriend Meghan had first visited London, in 2016, they had pretended to not know each other while stepping out publicly.

During a visit to the supermarket, Harry revealed he and Meghan decided to do grocery shopping “incognito”. “The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London pretending that we didn’t know each other. So we texted each other from the other side of the aisle, people looking at me and giving me all these weird looks, coming up to say ‘Hi’, whatever. And I was like, texting. It’s like, ‘Is this the right one?’ She’s like, ‘No, you want parchment paper’. I’m like, ‘Okay, where’s the parchment paper?'” the duke shared.

ALSO READ | Madame Tussauds moves Prince Harry and Meghan waxworks from royals

“It was nice. Yeah, baseball cap on, looking down at the floor. I don’t know how many times you’ve done that when you’re walking down the street trying to stay incognito. It’s like ‘Woah, signpost!’ ‘Oh, someone’s dog!’ It’s amazing what you see. How much chewing gum you see and how many people’s shoes you see. It’s a mess,” he added.

The couple, along with their two-year-old son Archie, relocated to the US last year, settling in California, away from the prying eyes of the British tabloids, which had been a constant part of Harry’s life growing up.

“Here, I can actually lift my head and I feel different. My shoulders have dropped, so has hers,” he said in the podcast. “You walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I never had the chance to do that.”

ALSO READ | Queen Elizabeth II opens parliament in lilac day dress, without mask

The duke also revealed other details of his everyday life growing up in the royal household. He shared that while he did do normal things — like grocery shopping with his mom Princess Diana, for instance — it was “only a handful of times, because every time we came out, we got pounced on” by the paparazzi.

It was one of reasons that prompted their exit, for Harry had a fear of “history repeating itself”, after what had happened to his mother, and how she had died in a car crash, while being chased by the paparazzi.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle