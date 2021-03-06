‘Happy Birthday to my everything’: Khushi Kapoor wishes sister Janhvi with childhood video

There is nothing like sisterhood. Your younger sibling can be your biggest supporter or even your enemy but the most important thing is that they will always be by your side no matter what. If we had to name our favourite sister duo — it has to be Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.

As Janhvi turns a year older today, Khushi shared an adorable video of her elder sister and we cannot help but be in awe! Janhvi looked super adorable as always. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Captioning the post, “Happy birthday to my everything🤍 I love you always.” The sisters have always managed to give us some major fashion goals along with sibling goals. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

ALSO READ | Ghost stories promotions: Janhvi Kapoor upped her style ante in recent outing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)