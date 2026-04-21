‘Better to get off the train’: Hansika Motwanni breaks silence on her divorce and the ‘dark space’ only family saw; expert on dealing with scrutiny

Hansika Motwanni has finally opened up about her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya, choosing to address the noise around her personal life on her own terms. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she made it clear that public speculation holds little value for her, saying, “People wanted clickbait, they got it. They wanted headlines, they got it. I have never clarified it, nor will I, because it doesn’t matter to me. It’s fine. I have no regrets. It’s better to get off the train if you got onto the wrong train than suffer. I have immense support from my family. I have no regrets. I am very happy where I am.”

She also spoke about the role her immediate family played during a difficult phase, highlighting the importance of emotional support systems. “Both my mother and my brother were like, ‘If you are not comfortable, don’t go through it.’ And they have seen me in a very dark space — a very dark space. I am a very happy, jolly person. For me to go into a dark space, it was kind of alarming. So they were like, ‘Whatever you decide.’ And honestly, till today, no one knows what happened between the two of us, and it’s the best. I always say that what happens between two people is known only to them. There is nothing that another person can say or comment about.”

What are the signs that it may be healthier to ‘get off the train’ rather than continue enduring emotional distress?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “What I see most often in my practice is not loud conflict, but quiet resignation. People come in saying things are fine, but their body language tells another story. There is fatigue, a kind of emotional dullness. When a relationship consistently leaves you feeling smaller, more anxious, or unseen, that is not something to brush aside as an adjustment.”

Another important sign is how much of yourself you are editing. If you are constantly measuring your words, anticipating reactions, or avoiding conversations to keep things stable, you are not really in the relationship as yourself. You are managing it. Over time, that takes a toll on self-worth.

“And then there is repetition. The same hurt, the same apologies, the same promises to do better. When nothing fundamentally shifts, the psyche starts to register it as a dead end. Staying then becomes less about love and more about fear of leaving. That is usually the point where stepping away becomes the healthier choice,” states Raj.

How important are boundaries when dealing with scrutiny around personal relationships?

Raj explains boundaries in such situations are not about being defensive; they are about staying intact. In our social context, everyone has an opinion and often feels entitled to an explanation. But repeatedly narrating your personal life to satisfy others can keep you stuck in the same emotional loop.

A boundary can be as simple as choosing what you will not discuss and sticking to it, even if it makes others uncomfortable. It can mean limiting access, saying less, or stepping back from conversations that start to feel intrusive. You do not have to justify why something ended for it to be valid.

Story continues below this ad

“What helps is being clear within yourself first. When you are anchored in your own understanding of what happened and why you made a certain choice, the need to convince others reduces. Not everyone will agree, and that is alright. Protecting your peace sometimes means allowing that distance,” concludes Raj.