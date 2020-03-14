Habits that can ruin your relationship for sure

Men and women are likely to view their breakups from totally different lenses. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Men and women are likely to view their breakups from totally different lenses. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Recently, Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad put an immensely important issue in the spotlight. However, while violence can scar, verbal abuse can be equally toxic, making it extremely challenging for one to emerge from the situation.

“If you feel you’ve been walking on eggshells around your partner, and are constantly being judged or commented upon, you are in an unhealthy, toxic relationship. If your friends, family or someone you trust tries to warn you, listen to them. Keep an open mind, by defining limits; speaking the truth about how something affects you, you can figure out how to engage in a relationship in a happy manner,” says life coach and psychotherapist Latika Narang.

So here are some things that are a sure-shot no-no if you wish to have harmony with your partner.

Name calling

If someone constantly keeps calling you names, trying to suppress your voice, it won’t help things. These are not the conversations that one should be subjected to.

Condescension

The use of a sarcastic tone of voice should not become routine. Occasional light sarcasm, though, does no harm. Also, if your partner uses you constantly as a subject of their jokes, then it is not healthy. It can start off funny, which is why you might ignore it, but over time condescension becomes belittling.

Manipulation

Respecting your partner’s opinion is the key to a dynamic, healthy relationship. If someone constantly forces you to say things you are not okay with or feel comfortable with, then be vocal and sort it out. Stand up for yourself, and speak your heart out without being manipulated.

Blame

Blame is another thing that can cause irritation between two people. This includes your partner constantly blaming you instead of taking responsibility. Don’t let yourself be blamed for situations you had nothing to do with.

Circular arguments

On the off chance that your partner continually can’t help contradicting you or if discussions leave you feeling depleted, these are generally indications of an unhealthy relationship. We don’t have to consistently concur on everything in a relationship, but one should consciously avoid arguments that lead nowhere.

