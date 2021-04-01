‘What do I do? Where do I step in?’: Gwyneth Paltrow on being a stepmother to Brad Falchuk’s children

The 48-year-old was previously married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin for 13 years (2003-2016) and have two children, Apple Martin and Moses Martin. (File)

Actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, who has been married to producer Brad Falchuk since 2018, has opened up on the challenges of being a stepmom to his two children.

In an episode on The Goop Podcast, The Glee actor said that she had no idea how to navigate the relationship with her partner’s teenage children, Brody and Isabella.

“I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine. It’s funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, ‘S—, I have no idea how to do this. There’s nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?’ ” she was quoted as saying in a People report.

“It’s been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them. I’ve learned so much about myself through the process,” she continued.

The 48-year-old was previously married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin for 13 years (2003-2016) and has two children, Apple Martin and Moses Martin.

The actor was afflicted with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic. In a blog post, she had shared personal details of the experience. “In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual,” she wrote.

She had further added how conscious she has become of her eating habits. “So I’ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic. I’ve even found great sugar-free kimchi… and a sugar-free kombucha, and I’ve been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes.”