‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst’: Gul Panag shares ‘cardinal rule’ amid pandemic

The ongoing COVID pandemic has affected everyone in one way or the other. There is a sense of despair and hopelessness as more and more lockdowns continue to be put in place. Many feel that life has come to standstill in the last year and a half. Despite all this, it is important to remember that everyone is together in this while also fighting individual battles.

Taking to Instagram, actor and fitness enthusiast Gul Panag, who often shares her positive outlook with fans and followers, mentioned how one must not give up hope.

“We are back to where we were a year ago. In fact, worse off. Things have spiraled quicker than we could have imagined. Yet, there’s a lot to be grateful for. One ought to be grateful for knowing how to manage things in a lockdown (since we learnt first-hand last year). One ought to be grateful for the learning that happiness is family and their health – not retail therapy or travel to exotic places. One ought to be grateful for the learning that one doesn’t need a lot to survive, and even be comfortable,” said the 44-year-old.

Mentioning how everyone is undergoing their own set of struggles, the Turning 30 actor highlighted the need to practice empathy.

“Someone may have a house while someone may not have a roof over their heads. Empathy doesn’t come automatically sometimes, especially if one is suffering too. Practice it. Like anything else you’d like to be better at. Including but not limited to exercise, gratitude, etc,” she mentioned.

“As we all have near and dear ones testing positive, it’s a question of when and not if. And this brings me to a cardinal rule I picked up in flying school. Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst,” she added.

What does it mean?

Simply put, “don’t go overboard stocking up and hoarding, but keep essentials for a week. Eat healthy. Get enough sleep. And try and exercise 15-20 minutes a day (indoors, if need be). All this will help keep immunity up,” she expressed.

What else you must do?

*Mask up. A surgical mask is better than a nice-looking cloth one.

*Keep the morale of those around you up.

*Don’t step out unless you need to.

*Stay safe.

