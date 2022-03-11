Grimes and Elon Musk split after welcoming second baby: A timeline of their relationship

Grimes, who shares a son with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors, has revealed that the couple has parted ways since welcoming their second child, a daughter, via surrogacy. The girl has been named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and their almost-two-year-old son’s name is X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes, a Canadian singer-songwriter, revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that their daughter was born in December 2021. It shocked many people, for it was believed the couple had already ended their three-year-long relationship in September 2021.

The 33-year-old musician, however, told Vanity Fair that they shared an “inexplicable” and “fluid” relationship. “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it…” the singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, was quoted as saying.

“This is the best it’s ever been,” she added, when quizzed about the birth of their daughter, and if they were happy. “We just need to be free.”

After the release of the interview earlier this week, Grimes took to Twitter to clarify that she and Musk have broken up “again”. “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life…,” she wrote.

They are said to have had quite a bumpy relationship ever since it began in 2018; here is a timeline.

They first sparked romance rumours when they made a public appearance in May 2018 at the Met Gala. Later that year, by August, news of their breakup began to surface when they unfollowed each other on social media. But soon after that, in October, they reconciled.

In 2019, Musk and Grimes attended the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas party. In January 2020, Grimes revealed her first pregnancy by sharing a picture flaunting her baby bump.

She told Rolling Stone in March 2020 that Musk was the father of her child. In May 2020, X Æ A-12 was born.

In an interview with The New York Times in July 2020, Musk opened up about parenting, saying, “Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”

In September 2021, Musk revealed during an interview with The New York Post‘s Page Six that the couple had separated: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” he was quoted as saying. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

