‘Graveyard dating’: Gen Z’s unusual relationship trend explained

In Season 8 of The Big Bang Theory, titled “The Intimacy Acceleration”, Rajesh Koothrappali gets terrified after her girlfriend, Emily, shares her desire to hang out and be intimate in a cemetery. The scene shows the couple sharing a kiss near a tombstone.

Cut to 2026, Shakun Batra sends Tia (played by Alia Bhatt) and Arjun (played by Siddharth Malhotra) to a cemetery for a ‘date’ in Kapoor & Sons. Although these stories are fictional, “Graveyard dating” has made its way to Gen Z (irl) and has triggered one of the most unconventional dating patterns among youngsters.

What is Graveyard dating?

In simple words, ‘Graveyard dating’ involves couples hanging out in cemeteries, around tombstones, to bond better. Gen Z couples are now going beyond and above café or movie dates to experiment with their relationships.