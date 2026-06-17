‘Graveyard dating’: Gen Z’s unusual relationship trend explained

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In Season 8 of The Big Bang Theory, titled “The Intimacy Acceleration”, Rajesh Koothrappali gets terrified after her girlfriend, Emily, shares her desire to hang out and be intimate in a cemetery. The scene shows the couple sharing a kiss near a tombstone.
Cut to 2026, Shakun Batra sends Tia (played by Alia Bhatt) and Arjun (played by Siddharth Malhotra) to a cemetery for a ‘date’ in Kapoor & Sons. Although these stories are fictional, “Graveyard dating” has made its way to Gen Z (irl) and has triggered one of the most unconventional dating patterns among youngsters.
In simple words, ‘Graveyard dating’ involves couples hanging out in cemeteries, around tombstones, to bond better. Gen Z couples are now going beyond and above café or movie dates to experiment with their relationships.
View this post on Instagram
According to Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, the graveyard dating trend may reflect more than fear of loneliness. She explained that Gen Z often openly engage with trends and themes that other generations considered taboo, including death, emotional emptiness, and existential thoughts.
“Graveyard dating may symbolise a desire for intimacy in spaces that feel quiet, reflective, and emotionally intense rather than traditionally romantic. For some, it may also represent rebellion against conventional dating culture or an attempt to create emotionally meaningful experiences in an overstimulated digital world. However, for others, there can also be a fascination with melancholy, emotional depth, or the aestheticisation of sadness,” Dr Sarkar said.
She further shared 7 signs that someone is stuck in graveyard dating.
Dr Sarkar also explained why some people find cemeteries erotic and how individuals can come out of it. She shared that psychology has long observed a connection between fear, mystery, morality, and emotional intensity. “Environments associated with death or taboo themes can heighten emotional arousal and create a sense of thrill or intimacy for some individuals. In certain cases, it may also reflect fascination with vulnerability, impermanence, or emotional depth rather than literal attraction to death itself,” she added.
For individuals stuck in a graveyard dating, Dr Sarkar advised them to communicate boundaries openly instead of participating out of pressure or fear of disappointing their partner. “Not every emotionally intense or unconventional activity will feel psychologically safe or meaningful to everyone, and that is okay,” she said.