Wrong grammar reason enough for people to unfollow someone on social media: Survey

People on social media, apart from flaunting their perfectly curated life, also exist to show others how weak their grammar is. Be it for winning an argument or just to showcase one’s superiority, and even privilege, pointing out grammar flaws in others’ sentences and priding oneself for knowing their “loose” from “lose” has somehow become commonplace.

Advertising

In case you feel this is an exaggeration, a survey conducted by Landmark Bookstores examined data from Delhi and the result is both amusing and alarming.

As per the survey, 53 per cent of people shared that wrong grammar is reason enough for them to unfollow people, while 47 per cent said they did not really care much. 49 per cent of those who participated in the survey also revealed that they have expressed their views on bad grammar on social media, while 11 per cent have broken up over bad grammar.

The survey also states that 28 per cent of Delhiites have fought with their spouse over poor grammar.

Out of the respondents, 65 per cent, who were between the age group of 18-25 said that they were particular about grammatical errors. Gender too seems to play a role as 84 per cent of women claimed to be grammar snobs as

compared to men.