Golden Globes 2020: Michelle Williams gives powerful speech about women’s choice

Actor Michelle Williams was lauded for winning the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. But it was her award acceptance speech, that resonated with many in the audience, especially women. Williams, who took home the award for her performance in Fosse/Verdon, took the opportunity to speak about women’s choice in her speech.

Talking about her personal journey, the actor said, “As women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I can stand back and look at and recognise my handwriting all over…one that I had carved with my own hand, and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

“To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing, as all mothers know, the scales must and will tip towards our children,” she added.

The Greatest Showman actor also addressed the issue of women’s right to vote in their own “self-interest”. “Don’t forget we [women] are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us,” she expressed.

Netizens, including celebs like Reese Witherspoon, showered praises on the actor for her moving speech. Take a look:

What a speech by #MichelleWilliams! Thank you for being a champion of women, you are an inspiration 🙌🏼 #GoldenGIobes https://t.co/J72vlv9Si0 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 6, 2020

Michelle Williams is painfully shy but bold in finding her voice at 40. Bravo to her for speaking out. #MichelleWilliams @AwardsDailyTV pic.twitter.com/TxlypignOe — Clarence Moye (@ClarenceMoye) January 6, 2020

