Physical intimacy without emotional connection: What couples should know about glueing

Glueing is a relationship trend in which physical intimacy becomes the main bond between partners, even as their emotional connection fades. (Image source: Pexels)

Relationship trends themselves have a ‘trend’ of their own, and the latest one to enter the chat is glueing. Think about it: A couple can have chemistry, crave each other’s touch and share physical intimacy, yet feel emotionally miles apart. This disconnect lies at the heart of ‘glueing’, where physical intimacy becomes the driving force holding a relationship together even as emotions begin to fade.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

What happens when physical intimacy becomes the only thing holding two people together?

Here is what Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A. M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing, says: