Physical intimacy without emotional connection: What couples should know about glueing

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Relationship trends themselves have a ‘trend’ of their own, and the latest one to enter the chat is glueing. Think about it: A couple can have chemistry, crave each other’s touch and share physical intimacy, yet feel emotionally miles apart. This disconnect lies at the heart of ‘glueing’, where physical intimacy becomes the driving force holding a relationship together even as emotions begin to fade.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Here is what Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A. M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing, says:
Dr Tugnait says, “Not always.”
She explains that a strong physical bond is fine on its own. Plenty of couples feel truly loved through it, and it can bring them back together after a hard stretch. However, it only turns into a problem when it stands in for honest talking, and the couple stops working on the real issues that keep coming back.
A relationship doesn’t have to be perfect to be worthwhile. Still, physical closeness cannot settle every question about whether two people suit each other.
“At times, the very thing that seems to hold a couple together can stop them from seeing what needs attention. Noticing that difference is the first step toward a more honest look at the relationship,” she suggests.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.