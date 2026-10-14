Physical intimacy without emotional connection: What couples should know about glueing

Glueing is a relationship trend in which physical intimacy becomes the primary force keeping couples together, even as their emotional connection fades. Psychotherapist Dr Chandni Tugnait explains when it can become a concern.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Glueing is a relationship trend in which physical intimacy becomes the main bond between partners, even as their emotional connection fades.Glueing is a relationship trend in which physical intimacy becomes the main bond between partners, even as their emotional connection fades. (Image source: Pexels)
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Relationship trends themselves have a ‘trend’ of their own, and the latest one to enter the chat is glueing. Think about it: A couple can have chemistry, crave each other’s touch and share physical intimacy, yet feel emotionally miles apart. This disconnect lies at the heart of ‘glueing’, where physical intimacy becomes the driving force holding a relationship together even as emotions begin to fade.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

What happens when physical intimacy becomes the only thing holding two people together?

Here is what Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A. M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing, says:

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  • Physical closeness becomes the main bond: In glueing, sex and affection take over the role that talking, trust, and shared values used to play. The attraction can be real. The trouble is that it becomes hard to know whether the relationship is truly healthy or whether the physical side is simply covering up doubts.
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  • The same problems keep returning: A couple may fight, pull away from each other, and then make up through intimacy. If nobody ever talks about what started the fight, it usually comes back later in the same form. Making up feels good in the moment, but the real problem is still sitting right there, untouched. So, the couple ends up going round the same loop all over again.
  • Strong chemistry makes it harder to walk away: The stronger the physical attraction, the easier it is to ignore what’s going wrong elsewhere. A couple might be happy in bed and tell themselves the rest will sort itself out. It rarely makes leaving, or even asking hard questions, any easier.
Couple sharing physical intimacy while navigating emotional distance in their relationship. Couple sharing physical intimacy while navigating emotional distance in their relationship. (Image Source: Pexels)

Is glueing always a bad thing?

Dr Tugnait says, “Not always.”

She explains that a strong physical bond is fine on its own. Plenty of couples feel truly loved through it, and it can bring them back together after a hard stretch. However, it only turns into a problem when it stands in for honest talking, and the couple stops working on the real issues that keep coming back. 

A relationship doesn’t have to be perfect to be worthwhile. Still, physical closeness cannot settle every question about whether two people suit each other.

“At times, the very thing that seems to hold a couple together can stop them from seeing what needs attention. Noticing that difference is the first step toward a more honest look at the relationship,” she suggests.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

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