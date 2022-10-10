Amid reports of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady separation, a timeline of their relationship

The latest celebrity couple to have reportedly called it quits after several years of marriage is Gisele Bündchen and her husband Tom Brady.

Bündchen — a Brazilian model and one of the highest paid ones in the world — was purportedly spotted without her wedding ring recently while she was out in Miami with her children, an Independent report states.

In recent weeks, multiple international news outlets have reported that Bündchen, 42, is on the brink of divorce with her husband Tom Brady, 45, an American football quarterback whom she married in 2009. The two of them are even understood to have hired separate divorce lawyers.

Here’s looking at the couple’s relationship timeline.

Bündchen and Brady started dating in December 2006 after they were introduced to each other through friends.

The model was quoted as telling Vanity Fair in 2009, “I knew right away, the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

But, in February 2007, news broke that the football player was expecting his first child with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. It upset Bündchen, but she later noted in her memoir that Brady becoming a father in August 2007 to his eldest son John Edward Thomas Moynahan made her “heart expand in ways [she] didn’t know was possible”.

The couple got engaged in January 2009, later tying the knot in Santa Monica in February. In December that year, they welcomed their first child, son Benjamin. Three years later, their daughter Vivian was born in December 2012.

Over the years, they kept a united front through ups and downs, and even quashed many divorce rumours. In 2018, however, Bündchen admitted in her memoir that they struggled as a couple after becoming parents. “You’re overwhelmed and tired when you’re not the nicest partner. When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy. Or if they’re sad, it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them,” the model wrote.

In February 2019 Brady and Bündchen celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary.

From making joint appearances during his games to writing sweet posts for each other and their children, the couple has always demonstrated their love.

In October 2021, Brady acknowledged his wife’s contributions towards the marriage, noting that while he has had a successful career, Bündchen put her work on hold to raise their kids.

“It’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire’,” he said on his ‘Let’s Go‘ podcast, adding: “And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff… I think my wife has held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to [living in] Boston and then moving to Florida.”

In September 2022, news started to surface that things were tense between them, with Brady purportedly refusing to retire and Bündchen feeling less supported. No official statement has been made by either of them.

