Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik split: A timeline of their relationship

They have been on-again, off-again for many years now, and it seems Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have finally decided to call it quits. Fans still think and hope they will get back together, especially since now they have a daughter, but it seems things have gone seriously awry for the model and the singer.

News reports suggest that Zayn may have “struck” Gigi’s mom, Yolanda. Following this, the former One Direction band member issued a statement, in which he referred to the alleged incident, and addressed himself as his daughter’s co-parent.

“In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter, Khai] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he wrote.

While no official statements have been made yet, fans are distraught to learn that sources close to the couple have already confirmed the split. As such, here is a timeline of their relationship, which lasted over six years.

In November 2015, Gigi and Zayn were reported to be romantically involved, after the supermodel broke up with Joe Jonas. In January 2016, the “PILLOWTALK” music video came out, and people were insatiably hooked to their undenying chemistry, even though they referred to each other as ‘friends’.

In February 2016, Zayn confirmed that Gigi was his ‘girlfriend’ while chatting with Zach Sang & The Gang, and by April, they were practically inseparable, especially while doing their Vogue photoshoot. In May 2016, they appeared together at the Met Gala for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme.

The following year, in September 2017, the couple spent Eid al-Adha with both of their mothers.

But in March 2018, they called off their relationship, and also made it official on Twitter, by writing posts appreciating each other.

One month later, in April 2018, they were a thing again! In June that year, they made their relationship official. In August 2018, Gigi joined Zayn’s family to celebrate Eid, spending time with his mother, brother, and sister.

But they then spent many months apart, and in January 2019, called it quits again! But some weeks later, they were speculated to be back together. Later, it was learnt they only hung out as friends, and even had each other’s back on social media, amid a sea of confused fans, who could not figure out their relationship status.

By December 2019, they were officially back together again. In April 2020, the couple appeared to be quarantining together, and even posted pictures of Gigi’s 25th birthday.

Then, the news of her pregnancy took everyone by surprise.

In September 2020, their daughter Khai was born, and the couple has appeared to be more in love since, until this point.

