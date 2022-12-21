What gift does first lady Jill Biden get from US president Joe Biden every Christmas?

The festival of Christmas is a time for family and friends to come together and look back on the year gone by, while ushering in a new year with renewed hope. It is also a time for feasts and for loved ones to exchange gifts. A tradition practised by many families around the world, exchange of gifts is a sentimental gesture, for it means you are thinking about a loved one during a special time of the year.

For US president Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, gift exchange is customary. The couple of many years — who have fondly talked about each other and their relationship in select interviews — recently opened up about a rather romantic holiday season gesture.

In an interview on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show‘, the Bidens chatted with the talk-show host and actor about their marital relationship and family traditions, during which Jill revealed that her husband gives her a thoughtful present every year: a handwritten poem. She said, “He has a book that he bought for me, and every year he writes a poem.” Barrymore then asked the president if he personally writes it, and he replied, “Of course I do. I have a lot to write about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jill Biden (@drbiden)

He, however, joked that a sentimental present “doesn’t quite do it” and that he has to buy his wife a material gift as well. “I really enjoy shopping for Jill for gifts.” Jill added that he gave her an entire garden of roses as a birthday gift one year: “I loved that gift.”

The president said he feels “very good” about his gift for her this Christmas, but he cannot reveal it yet. “He pretty much gets it right,” Jill assured, to which her husband scoffed and laughed, and said, “Everybody knows I love her more than she loves me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jill Biden (@drbiden)

Later — during what was their first joint interview on daytime TV as the president and first lady — Barrymore asked them about the ‘five proposals’, referring to the five times that Joe proposed to Jill. The president admitted that he had given up on love after losing his first wife, but his brother had set him up with Jill on a blind date. He knew “this was the woman” when he went out with her the first time.

The US president said he has only ever fallen in love twice in his life, once with his first wife and then with Jill. In fact, he shared during the interview that when Jill had agreed to marry him he had asked her how she came to this decision knowing how much he loved his first wife. “She said, ‘Because you love that deeply, you can love that way again’,” the 80-year-old, who was sworn in as the 46th president of the US on January 20, 2021, said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!