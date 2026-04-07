Ghosting is bad, but ‘ghostlighting’ is worse: Early warning signs of this toxic dating trend, according to an expert

Modern dating has introduced a growing vocabulary to describe relationship behaviours. Now, another phrase called ‘ghostlighting’ is gaining attention as people try to make sense of confusing or emotionally difficult relationship experiences.

To understand this trend, it is helpful first to examine ghosting, a behaviour that has already become widely recognised. It refers to suddenly ending a relationship by completely cutting off communication with someone. This abrupt silence can leave the other person feeling confused, hurt, and without closure. Although commonly associated with romantic relationships, ghosting can also occur in friendships or even in professional settings.

Ghostlighting is an even more troubling pattern because it combines ghosting with elements of psychological manipulation in the form of ‘gaslighting’. It occurs when someone manipulates their partner into questioning their perceptions or behaviour before eventually disappearing. Such manipulation often involves denying events, minimising concerns, or shifting blame. The key lies in understanding how the person behaves before or after disappearing. Instead of acknowledging their withdrawal from the relationship, they may subtly distort the situation so the other person begins to blame themselves for what happened.